Arcontech Excelerator. A performant, stress-free alternative to migrating to LSEG Workspace Excel Add-in

LONDON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- For the thousands of financial professionals who rely on the established functionality and market sheets in Excel, Arcontech confirms it will continue to support that familiar functionality with its Excelerator real-time Excel Add-In, avoiding disruption and the need to migrate large and complicated worksheets.

A seamless drop-in for LSEG data consumption, Excelerators "compatibility" mode means that when installed users are unaware of Excelerators adoption of their existing worksheets whilst at the same time they can continue to use all the function calls and formulae that are second nature when creating value from the data they consume. There are no transfers or migrations, it simply works.

Excelerator is available as a standalone product or together with an interoperable market data terminal display. With the ability to ingest data from RTDS or directly from any market data vendor, singularly or as a combination, Excelerator Desktop is the ideal replacement to a second terminal at a reduced cost. There is absolutely no compromise on the quality of data which when permissioned can still be sourced from LSEG, Bloomberg B-PIPE, any other vendor or internal source.

Used by numerous Tier 1 banks with global deployments in multiple hundreds, Arcontech Excelerator has developed a reputation as the pre-eminent real-time Excel Add-In for the financial market professional whilst helping clients realise maximum value by consuming the data they want, in a manner they are familiar with.

About Arcontech

Arcontech Group Plc (LSE: ARC) is the leading independent provider of financial market-data infrastructure and display solutions. With multi-source data collection, value added processing, publishing, distribution and display, Arcontech provides a highly performant, cost effective and flexible alternative to traditional market data infrastructure or building it in-house.

Solutions can be "off-the-shelf", customised or completely new developments; Cloud, On-prem or Hybrid. Our deep domain knowledge and automated test suite ensure the right solution at the right time at the right price.

We are also Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Symphony development partners underlining our independence and ability to deliver viable, value added, vendor agnostic solutions to meet financial institutions real-time market data workflow needs.

Our clients include Global Tier 1 and Tier 2 financial market participants along with key market regulators.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit: www.Arcontech.com

