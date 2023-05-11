Architech Deepens Investment in Innovation with Return of Key Technology Leaders

Jeevan Varughese and Robin Jerome return with a focus on delivering enhanced client value, expanding technical capabilities in cloud, AI and data engineering

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Architech, a premier provider of modernization services for legacy Java applications and cutting-edge digital product design, announced today the return of Jeevan Varughese and Robin Jerome to the company as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering respectively.

Varughese and Jerome have rejoined Architech with an enhanced set of skills and knowledge gained from their global experience with PRISM - a modernization firm they established in Bangalore, India, specializing in data engineering and hybrid mobile application development. Their combined expertise, coupled with a fresh perspective, enables them to explore new ways of delivering continuous value to Architech clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeevan and Robin back to the Architech team, bringing their international experience and expertise to our clients," said David Suydam, founder and CEO of Architech. "Their return is a testament to Architech's commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, where team members are encouraged to bring new ideas and approaches to the table. Their return helps us continue to push the boundaries of what is possible and deliver exceptional technology solutions that drive our clients' success."

By combining Varughese and Jerome's proficiency in data engineering and mobile technology with Architech's industry-leading solutions, clients will have access to an unparalleled level of expertise and experience. Architech also plans to introduce new "as-a-service" offerings that enable clients to solve core problems through technology and new innovative services like AI enablement.

"It's an absolute pleasure to rejoin the dream team at Architech as Chief Technology Officer. My vision for Architech is to further foster a culture where ideas are valued and challenges are seen as an opportunity to learn and improve," said Varughese. "We will focus heavily on leveraging artificial intelligence to drive internal efficiency, as well as to build intelligent applications for our clients. Innovation and bias for action will be the cornerstone of our strategy in the days ahead."

Jerome added, "I'm excited to rejoin Architech and work with our talented team to create innovative solutions that drive business growth. Our team has a wealth of knowledge that we are eager to bring to Architech's clients and give them a competitive edge in the market by empowering them to integrate cutting edge technology that elevates them above the competition."

"By strengthening our technology leadership team and forging a new strategic partnership with PRISM, we've made a deeper investment in establishing global centers of excellence leveraging global engagement models that will allow our clients to tap into world-class talent," states Suydam.

About Architech:

Architech is a premier provider of modernization services for legacy Java applications and cutting-edge digital product design. To date, Architech has delivered more than 300 modern applications for leading enterprise brands, empowering them to elevate their technological capabilities and capture new market opportunities. Architech's specialized approach to application design and development is built on a set of best practices that drive speed, scale, high-performance, and revenue. As a Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Award recipient, Architech's innovative solutions have garnered worldwide recognition.

www.architech.ca

