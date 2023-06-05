Archer Exploration Temporarily Suspends Activity at Grasset Due to Forest Fire Risk

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) (the "Company" or "Archer") announced today that due to an emergency order from the Quebec Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests) prohibiting access to lands in the province impacted by forest fires, drilling and exploration activities have been temporarily suspended and all personnel from the Grasset Project in the James Bay territory in Quebec have been evacuated.

Tom Meyer, President and CEO, stated: " The safety of our employees, drill contractors and suppliers is always our top priority. The Grasset Project is located in a region in the province of Quebec that has been impacted by forest fires within the area covered by the order prohibiting access, and we have been asked to evacuate the area as soon as possible. This is a dynamic situation we are monitoring, and we will provide updates on any material developments in a timely manner."

The news release from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests) announcing the prohibition can be accessed below:

https://www.quebec.ca/nouvelles/actualites/details/incendies-de-foret-modification-du-territoire-touche-par-linterdiction-dacces-en-foret-sur-les-terres-du-domaine-de-letat-et-par-la-fermeture-de-chemins-48424

About Archer

Archer Exploration is a Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of assets in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, with an Indicated Resource of 5.5 Mt @ 1.53% NiEq. In addition, the Company holds a strategically significant portfolio of 37 properties and over 300 km2 in the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario.

The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its nickel sulphide properties within its portfolio. Archer's vision is to be a responsible nickel sulphide developer in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Archer is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

For further information: Tom Meyer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tel: +1 866.899.7247 (RCHR), Email: [email protected]