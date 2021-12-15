ARCHER ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF AGREEMENTS FOR ACQUISITION OF ZANZUI NICKEL PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) ("Archer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 8, 2021, it has entered into a securities exchange agreement (the "SEA") with Echelon Minerals Ltd. ("Echelon") and the shareholders of Echelon, pursuant to which it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Echelon.

Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, Archer will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Echelon in consideration for an aggregate 2,524,772 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.50 per share. As previously announced on September 8, 2021, the Company advanced Echelon US$600,000 for the purposes of making payments due in relation to maintaining the Zanzui licences. Archer expects to complete the Echelon acquisition in February 2022.

Echelon, through its subsidiaries, holds the Zanzui Nickel Project in Northern Tanzania and related mining and technical data.

The Zanzui Nickel Project

The Zanzui Nickel Project is located in northern Tanzania, approximately 110 km southeast of the town of Mwanza. The Zanzui Project covers approximately 90km2 of an ultramafic intrusive in Northern Tanzania and is located 50km south of the Wamangola and Ngasamo nickel laterite deposits.

The Zanzui Project contains a historical inferred resource of 27.1 million tonnes of 0.81% nickel contained within a lateritic cap. The laterite layer/cap is underlain and surrounded by a much larger layered mafic/ultramafic intrusion composed of serpentinites, serpentised dunites, peridotites and pyroxenites, gabbros andanorthosites. The intrusion is circular in shape and is approximately 11km in diameter, surrounded by Pre-Cambrian granites.

A 2008 Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey on the property highlighted a number of potential Ni/PGE-sulphide drill targets for follow-up investigation. Sulphide-bearing horizons were in fact intersected in limited previous drilling carried out by the UNDP in 1985, with one composite sample returning 1.24 g/t palladium.

Historical Mineral Resource

The Zanzui property contains a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 27.1 million tonnes of 0.81% Nickel. The estimate was reported in the 2012 technical report prepared for Twigg Gold Limited by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants. This resource is a historical estimate and a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources. As a result, the historical estimate is not being treated as a current mineral resource. However, the Company believes that the historical estimate is relevant and reliable, as it was prepared by a Qualified Person (based on the guidelines of the 2004 JORC Code) with significant experience on the project, using methods that were standard in the industry. The historical resource uses the "inferred mineral resource" category set out in 2004 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. There are no more recent estimates available to the Company.

The historical estimate was prepared using ordinary block kriging from data acquired from drill programs comprising 75 vertical reverse circulation holes drilled on a staggered pattern of 100m and 200m for a total of 4,362 metres of drilling. The mineral resource was classified as inferred using a cut-off grade of 0.55% nickel.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of a scientific or technical nature contained in this news release was reviewed by James McMaster, MSc, Pr.Sci.Nat., Archer's Regional Manager, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

About Archer Exploration

The Company is focusing electric metals projects, which include copper, cobalt, nickel and vanadium. The future demand for these metals is seen as extremely robust, with supply facing a number of significant constraints. The Company is advancing on exploration of its Caster project in Quebec, where airborne geophysics has identified significant anomalies with historical sampling indicating significant vanadium, titanium and iron potential (see Technical Report (NI 43-101) on the Caster Property, filed on Sedar.com on November 27, 2020). The Company is also advancing its potential acquisition of the Zanzui Nickel Project in Tanzania and evaluating other projects.

