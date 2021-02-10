ARCF I Amendment of January 21 Press Release Re: Sierra Metals Inc.

/THE DISSEMINATION OF THIS RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY UNITED STATES NEWS SERVICE MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - This press release amends the press release issued on January 21, 2021, to amend the number of common shares of Sierra Metals Inc. ("Common Shares") owned by Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. following the distribution in kind by Arias Resource Capital Fund L.P. ("ARCF I") of its Common Shares (the "Distribution in Kind") based on revised numbers from an ARCF I service provider. Giving effect to the Distribution in Kind, the Common Shares and RSUs held by the ARCF II Funds, Arias Resource Capital Management LP, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd., and J. Alberto Arias, collectively, would represent approximately 26.9% of the total outstanding Common Shares of Sierra, on a partially diluted basis (compared to 27.2% as disclosed in the prior press release), as summarized below:



Common Shares

Owned Restricted Stock

Units ("RSU") Partially Diluted

Total J. Alberto Arias 717,110 178,228 895,338 ARCF I --- --- --- ARCF II 30,064,883 --- 30,064,883 ARCF II (Mexico) 1,706,040 --- 1,706,040 Arias Resource Capital Management LP 579,794 --- 579,794 Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd 10,558,154 --- 10,558,154 TOTAL: 43,625,981 178,228 43,804,209 or 26.9%

