ArcelorMittal wins EnviroLys Award for integrating biofuel at Port-Cartier pellet plant

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("ArcelorMittal") has won an EnviroLys Award in the ICI+ Green Project category for introducing the use of pyrolytic oil at its Port-Cartier plant. The EnviroLys Awards recognize private expertise in the green economy, entrepreneurship and innovation of companies in the environmental services industry. They are awarded by the Council of Environmental Technology Companies of Quebec ("CETEQ").

Sonia Gagné, President and General Manager of RECYC-QUÉBEC, Mapi Mobwano, President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada and Maryse Vermette, President and General Manager of Éco Entreprises Québec. (CNW Group/ArcelorMittal Exploitation minière Canada s.e.n.c.)

"Replacing part of the heavy fuel oil we use in Port-Cartier with pyrolytic oil is the first step in our energy transition. We are continuing our efforts to go even further in decarbonizing our operations and we are delighted to receive this recognition by the industry," said Mapi Mobwano, President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada. "By using a biofuel produced locally with wood residues, we are above all uniting the two great resources of the Côte-Nord: iron and the forest. We are working to put in place a whole regional energy ecosystem and the results obtained so far confirm that this strategy shows great promise."

To date, three million litres of pyrolytic oil have been consumed at the Port-Cartier pellet plant. The energy efficiency of the biofuel, which is manufactured by BioÉnergie AE Côte-Nord Canada, exceeds expectations. ArcelorMittal has therefore decided to accelerate the conversion of other areas that can accommodate pyrolytic oil.

The use of pyrolytic oil will reduce the use of heavy fuel oil by 23% at the pellet plant, which corresponds to an annual reduction of 57,600 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent, or the removal of 14,000 vehicles from our roads. Since the introduction of pyrolytic oil last July, reductions in CO 2 equivalent have already amounted to 4,500 tonnes, which represents 1,000 cars taken off the road.

The ArcelorMittal Group has made a commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The ArcelorMittal plant in Port-Cartier is the first pellet plant in the world to use pyrolytic oil on an ongoing basis.

