LONGUEUIL, QC, May 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ArcelorMittal Mines and Infrastructure Canada (« ArcelorMittal ») regrets the decision of members of the United Steelworkers Union to initiate a labour conflict and hopes for a quick return to the negotiating table to prevent a prolonged strike that would not serve anyone's interests.

Working conditions for ArcelorMittal employees on the North Shore are among the most competitive in the industry. The tentative agreement reached on April 12 with the executives of the five United Steelworkers locals contained generous proposals that respected the work of all employees. However, the agreement was rejected by the members.

New offers subsequently presented by ArcelorMittal on May 7, at the last meeting with the conciliator, further enhanced these proposals. However, the United Steelworkers executives recommended that their members reject these offers.

The company remains willing to return to the negotiating table at any time with the goal of reaching a negotiated and reasonable agreement between the two parties. Since December, the management of ArcelorMittal Mines and Infrastructure Canada has made every effort to maintain a calm and constructive working relationship at the various negotiating tables.

It should be noted that the last phase of the negotiations took place in the presence of a conciliator appointed by Québec's Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity.

The current situation is having major impacts on the economy of the region and the whole province. ArcelorMittal Mines and Infrastructure Canada is an essential link in the entire steel production chain both in Quebec and elsewhere in the world, and the benefits of its presence in Quebec are considerable: The company spends approximately C$1.25 billion each year in the province and contributes C$1 billion to Quebec's GDP. ArcelorMittal Mines and Infrastructure Canada generates over 8,300 direct and indirect jobs in Quebec.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company and among the top five producers of iron ore products globally, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary entities operating on Québec's North Shore. AMIC ensures the transport of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier, and operates a seaport in Port-Cartier to transport and ship AMMC's products to four continents. AMMC produces iron oxide concentrate and pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ approximately 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the largest employer in the North Shore region.

