ArcelorMittal Mining Canada honoured at the 2023 Mercuriades awards

LONGUEUIL, QC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("ArcelorMittal") is proud to announce that it won the Mercure award in the "Ordre des CPA du Québec – Business Strategy" category at the Mercuriades competition organised by the Fédération des Chambres de commerce du Québec.

"Our market is going through a profound transformation, and we are delighted that a competition as prestigious as the Mercuriades recognizes the quality of the strategy that we developed to stand out in this business context. I thank our employees, who allow us to make our vision a little more concrete each day, and I salute the invaluable collaboration of our partners at Rémabec and BioÉnergie AE Côte-Nord Canada. I am convinced that we will continue to accomplish great things together," declared Mapi Mobwano, President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada.

ArcelorMittal's business strategy is built around its energy transition. Among other initiatives, it includes the conversion of the process of its Port-Cartier pellet plant to steer all production to direct reduction pellets, an essential product to operate the electric arc furnaces to which a growing number of steel mills are converting with the aim of reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

"Our business strategy will allow us to become a key player in the decarbonization of the steel industry. Above all, we will ensure our Port-Cartier plant is established as an international reference," Mr. Mobwano added.

We should remember that in 2022, the Port-Cartier pellet plant became the first in the world to substitute pyrolytic oil for heavy fuel oil on a continuous basis. By using this biofuel, produced locally by BioÉnergie AE Côte-Nord Canada, ArcelorMittal not only reduces its emissions but builds a true regional energy ecosystem by uniting the two great resources of the Côte-Nord region, iron and forest.

The Mercuriades is recognized as the most prestigious awards competition in the Québec business community. Every year, it celebrates the innovation, ambition, entrepreneurship and performance of Québec companies, both SMEs and large companies. The winners were announced at the Gala held at the Palais des congrès on May 23.

About ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, a world's leading steel and mining company and among the top five producers of iron ore products globally, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary entities operating on Québec's North Shore. AMIC ensures the transport of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier, and operates a seaport in Port-Cartier to transport and ship AMMC's products to four continents. AMMC produces iron oxide concentrate and pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ approximately 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the largest employer in the North Shore region. To learn more: mines-infrastructure-arcelormittal.com

