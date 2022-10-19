ArcelorMittal donates $200,000 to CPE Touchatouille in Port-Cartier for the development of an outdoor playground

ArcelorMittal opens new play area with staff members

PORT-CARTIER, QC, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ArcelorMittal Mines and Infrastructure Canada ("ArcelorMittal") is pleased to announce that work on the outdoor playground at CPE Touchatouille's "Sentier des merveilles" facility in Port-Cartier is now complete. ArcelorMittal covered the full cost of the project with a $200,000 donation to CPE Touchatouille.

Julien Lampron, Vice President, Government Relations, Public Affairs and Strategy, Félix Gravel-Gaumond, Director, Project Execution and Mapi Mobwano, President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada, along with Lindsey Vibert, Gabrielle Séguin and Nadia Dallaire from CPE Touchatouille (CNW Group/ArcelorMittal Exploitation minière Canada s.e.n.c.)

"We're delighted to be able to help provide a quality living environment for families in Port-Cartier," said Mapi Mobwano, President and CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada. "Our goal in building the 'Sentier des merveilles' playground was to provide a safe and engaging play area for children. We believe that to encourage families to settle on the North Shore, they need to have access to the best services. We're proud to support CPE Touchatouille in its mission."

Work at the "Sentier des merveilles" facility included grading, tree planting and the addition of benches, walkways, a paved bike and scooter path, a concrete paver surface and new fencing.

This completes Phase 1 of the CPE Touchatouille outdoor playground development project. Phase 2 will target the outdoor playground of the "Mer-Veilleuse" facility and is scheduled for delivery in 2023.

About ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P.

and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company and among the top five producers of iron ore products globally, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary entities operating on Quebec's North Shore. AMIC ensures the transport of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier, and operates a seaport in Port-Cartier to transport and ship AMMC's products to four continents. AMMC produces iron oxide concentrate and pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ approximately 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the largest employer in the North Shore region.

To learn more: mines-infrastructure-arcelormittal.com

