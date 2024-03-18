HAMILTON, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - On its journey towards carbon neutral steel, ArcelorMittal Dofasco, Canada's largest flat roll steel producer, today announced the publication of five Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for end use construction products using XCarb™ recycled and renewably produced (RRP) steel.

The EPDs allow construction-based customers to offer products such as cladding, decking, roofing, cold form sections and more with a significantly reduced embodied carbon footprint compared to much of the steel available in North America.1

XCarb(R) RRP, North America's lowest embodied carbon sheet steel (CNW Group/ArcelorMittal Dofasco)

"These Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) certify that production on our Electric Arc Furnace generates the lowest embodied carbon sheet steel available in the North American market," says Andrew Connor, VP Commercial, ArcelorMittal Dofasco. "This is another example of our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable steel products for our customers who are striving to lower GHG emissions in their products."

ArcelorMittal's XCarb™ RRP steel is made via the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmaking route and contains a stated minimum of 70 per cent scrap, with up to 90 per cent scrap, and does not use carbon offsets to achieve the reduced carbon intensity.

Unlike other offerings in the industry, XCarb™ RRP is a physical steel product and its lower CO2 intensity has been independently verified with an accompanying Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) that includes Scope 1, 2 and upstream Scope 3 emissions. A confirmation letter verifies the electricity used in the steelmaking process is from renewable sources. The Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) are compliant with ISO 21930, ISO 14025 and the applicable North American PCR standards. The EPD's, for cold formed sections, corrugated steel pipe, hollow structural sections, steel cladding and roofing, and steel deck are available online at XCarb™ - Recycled and renewably produced products | ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal is committed to reducing the carbon intensity of the steel it produces by 25 per cent globally by 2030 and to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. ArcelorMittal Dofasco, based in Hamilton, ON, has announced carbon emission reductions of approximately 60 per cent by moving away from coal-based steelmaking toward Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) fed Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmaking.

More details on ArcelorMittal's climate action ambitions, strategy, technologies and ongoing decarbonization projects can be found here .

About ArcelorMittal Dofasco

ArcelorMittal Dofasco is the Hamilton region's largest private sector employer with nearly 5,000 employees shipping approximately 4.5 million net tons of high-quality flat carbon steel annually. ArcelorMittal's goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon, and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger, and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future. From our Hamilton location, we play a key role in North America's advanced manufacturing supply chain working with the top automotive, energy, packaging and construction brands. For more information about ArcelorMittal Dofasco please visit: http://dofasco.arcelormittal.com/

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59.0 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 45.3 million metric tonnes. Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future. ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/



1 Reduced emissions based on an ArcelorMittal Dofasco LCA compared to World Steel Association average global Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) values (57-64% emission reduction) and AISI average North American LCI values (45-50% emission reduction) for similar steel products.

