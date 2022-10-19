ArcelorMittal and BioÉnergie AE Côte-Nord Canada win a Eureka! Award presented by Écotech Québec

The ArcelorMittal pellet plant in Port-Cartier is the first in the world

to use pyrolytic oil continuously

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("ArcelorMittal"), is proud to announce that it is the joint winner with Bioénergie AE Côte-Nord Canada ("BioÉnergie"), of the Eureka! Green and Prosperous Québec Award, presented by Écotech Québec, in the Natural Resources category.

"The partnership we established with Bioénergie AE Côte-Nord Canada is a great success and we are proud that our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint are recognized by the industry. The integration into our pellet plant of pyrolytic oil produced in Port-Cartier is a structuring project that unites the North Shore's two great resources - iron and the forest - and which also allows us to begin creating a regional energy ecosystem together. The entire community benefits," declared Mapi Mobwano, President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada.

The introduction of pyrolytic oil at the Port-Cartier pellet plant began last July, and over 1 million litres have been consumed to date. The energy yield exceeds expectations and ArcelorMittal has therefore decided to accelerate the conversion of other zones that can accommodate pyrolytic oil on its two production lines.

"We are delighted that our efforts to contribute to a cleaner economy are celebrated. We are working ceaselessly to develop innovative ways to reclaim wood residues. The pyrolytic oil we supply to ArcelorMittal concretizes our commitment to local production of a renewable energy source that contributes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," explained Réjean Paré, President of Groupe Rémabec.

To produce its pyrolytic oil, BioÉnergie uses the wood residues of Arbec Lumber, another affiliate of Group Rémabec. This renewable biofuel ultimately will allow a 23% reduction of the use of heavy oil at the Port-Cartier pellet plant, an annual reduction of 57,600 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent, or the removal of 14,000 vehicles from our roads. Let us remember that the ArcelorMittal Group has made the commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 25% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Eureka! Awards presented by Écotech Québec, the clean technology cluster, recognizes organizations that stand out for their commitment to a cleaner economy and that integrate Québec clean technologies into their process or installations.

About ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P.

and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company and among the top five producers of iron ore products globally, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary entities operating on Quebec's North Shore. AMIC ensures the transport of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier, and operates a seaport in Port-Cartier to transport and ship AMMC's products to four continents. AMMC produces iron oxide concentrate and pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ approximately 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the largest employer in the North Shore region.

To learn more: mines-infrastructure-arcelormittal.com

About BioÉnergie AE Côte-Nord Canada and

Groupe Rémabec/Arbec Forest Products Inc.

Located in Port-Cartier, Bioénergie AE Côte-Nord Canada is a plant intended for production of renewable liquid fuels made from residual forest biomass. Groupe Rémabec is the biggest private forest contractor in Québec and one of the province's leading sawmills, ensuring direct quality jobs for nearly 2000 people. Groupe Rémabec operates 50 subsidiaries and 11 plants in the Mauricie, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord and Capitale-Nationale regions and in Montréal. Arbec Forest Products Inc. owns two oriented strand board production plants in Mauricie and New Brunswick and employs nearly 300 people.

