Arcanus Signs Letter of Understanding with ENS to Deliver an Integrated CUAS and Mission‑Ready UAS Capability

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. ("Arcanus") and ENS Dynamics AG ("ENS") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Letter of Understanding ("LOU") outlining the principal terms of a proposed strategic licensing and cooperation relationship focused on counter-unmanned aerial system ("C-UAS") technology, production, and market development. The proposed arrangement is intended to combine ENS technology with Arcanus' capabilities in sales, marketing, assembly, manufacturing, continuous improvement, service, and overhaul through a Canadian-domiciled platform.

Under the LOU, the parties intend to work toward a definitive licensing and cooperation agreement that would position Arcanus as a Canadian-based producer, seller, and service provider for select ENS-derived C-UAS and related products, initially in Canada and, over time, in other mutually agreed markets. The framework also contemplates future product development, training, servicing, and broader market expansion.

The proposed collaboration is designed to support the creation of Canadian production capability for ENS C-UAS platforms and related products, while enabling both parties to jointly pursue commercial, government, and other opportunities. The parties also intend to cooperate on demonstrations, training, supply chain planning, and future strategic expansion in North America and other permitted jurisdictions.

"Signing this LOU is an important step toward building a full suite of Canadian-based platforms for advanced unmanned aerial systems," said Sandi Banerjee, President & COO of Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. "Our objective is to pair best in class technology with Canadian production, support capability, and market execution in a way that strengthens sovereign capacity and creates a scalable path for growth."

Alexander Ens, CEO of ENS Dynamics AG, said: "We are pleased to establish this framework with Arcanus. The intention is to build a strong cooperative relationship that supports production, servicing, and future development opportunities."

The parties will now begin negotiating definitive documentation and advancing the cooperative workstreams described in the LOU, including a licensing agreement, supply arrangements, demonstrations, and production readiness planning.

About Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. is an Ontario-based aerospace company focused on advanced unmanned aerial systems and related technologies. Arcanus is developing a Canadian-domiciled platform for UAS production, commercialization, servicing, and long-term platform expansion.

About ENS Dynamics AG

ENS Dynamics AG is a Switzerland-based technology company dedicated to protecting human lives from emerging aerial risks. By leveraging autonomous technology and scalable production, the company is redefining how safety is ensured in a drone-dominated era.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed relationship between Arcanus and ENS, including the negotiation of definitive agreements, anticipated production, regulatory, commercial, and investment activities, and potential future market expansion. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and conditions, including completion of Arcanus' capital raise, successful negotiation of definitive agreements, regulatory matters, and other commercial factors. There can be no assurance that the contemplated transactions or activities will proceed as described or at all. The LOU itself contemplates further definitive agreements and conditions to implementation.

Web: www.arcanus.ca

SOURCE Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Media Contact: Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc., 40 Temperance Street, Suite 3200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 0B4, [email protected], +1 647 828-2406, www.arcanus.ca; Matthew Ewing, Executive Vice President - Special Projects, Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc., Tel: (647) 828-2406, Email: [email protected]