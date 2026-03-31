Arcanus Aerial Systems Secures Front-Line Advancement with Elite Ukrainian Aviation Brigade; Pathway to High-Volume Monthly Deployment Emerges

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. ("Arcanus" or the "Company") today announced a third major operational advancement following formal engagement from one of Ukraine's highest-tier aviation brigades, representing a critical validation milestone in the world's most active and rapidly evolving drone warfare environment.

Following a detailed technical and operational review, the brigade has advanced Arcanus' platform directly into live field deployment testing, positioning the Arcanus at the forefront of real-world, front-line adoption.

From Technical Validation to Active Combat Environment

In a decisive step beyond standard evaluation processes, the brigade has approved a live operational deployment of five (5) systems, to be tested under active field conditions across Ukraine. Unlike conventional pilot programs, this progression reflects:

Immediate confidence in platform performance following technical review

Advancement into real-world combat testing environments

Direct alignment with front-line operational requirements

This level of engagement from a top-tier aviation brigade responsible for advanced aerial operations represents a rare and meaningful validation event - one that few emerging UAV companies achieve prior to scaled deployment.

Upon successful completion of field testing, the unit has defined a clear pathway toward ongoing, high-volume deployment, including:

Recurring monthly deliveries tied to operational demand

Estimated scale of up to 120 systems per month

Integration into active operational frameworks following validation

This establishes a direct progression from initial deployment → validation → scaled monthly demand, positioning Arcanus for a rapid transition into sustained, high-volume production. "This is one of the most advanced aerial units operating in modern warfare today," said Sandi Banerjee, President and Chief Operating Officer of Arcanus. "The fact that we have moved from technical review directly into live operational deployment is a clear signal of both the platform's readiness and the urgency of demand. More importantly, the defined pathway to scale - up to 120 systems per month, demonstrates the magnitude of opportunity now in front of us."

Arcanus is now entering a critical inflection phase, where:

Operational validation is occurring in real time

Demand is being defined by active deployment requirements

Scale is being driven by immediate front-line need - not theoretical forecasts

As global demand for advanced UAV systems accelerates, companies capable of transitioning from validated performance to rapid deployment at scale are expected to capture a disproportionate share of the market.

This milestone further reinforces Arcanus' accelerating trajectory toward:

Initial revenue conversion tied to deployment outcomes

Expansion into high-volume manufacturing environments

Positioning within active, high-demand global defense markets

With live operational testing now underway, Arcanus is moving beyond validation and into execution, where performance directly drives scale.

About Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. is a Canadian-based developer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned aerial systems, delivering battle-proven, AI-enabled platforms designed for mission-critical deployment in complex environments.

The Company is focused on scaling production and delivering next-generation aerial intelligence solutions across defense and commercial markets globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential future procurement volumes, revenue opportunities, and operational outcomes. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. There is no assurance that testing will be successfully completed or that any procurement will occur.

SOURCE Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Media & Investor Contact: Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc., [email protected], +1 (647) 828-2406, www.arcanus.ca