ARCANUS AERIAL SYSTEMS RECEIVES FORMAL CONFIRMATION OF TOP-DOWN MILITARY VALIDATION FROM UKRAINIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE ALONGSIDE EXPANDING GLOBAL PROCUREMENT DEMAND

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. ("Arcanus" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned aerial systems, today announced it has received a formal engagement from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. This supports the ongoing procurement interest and trial deployments it has received at the Ukrainian brigade and battalion level.

This engagement confirms aligned procurement from Arcanus across multiple levels of military procurement, from frontline operators to central command authority provide a consistent level of interest in Arcanus products.

FULL-STACK MILITARY VALIDATION: FROM FRONTLINE UNITS TO MINISTRY LEVEL

Arcanus has now established:

Active engagement and trial deployment pathways with multiple Ukrainian brigades and operational units

Formal acknowledgment and technical validation from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, confirming the operational relevance of Arcanus systems

The Ministry specifically highlighted the systems:

Operational range

Payload capabilities

Autonomous navigation in GPS-denied and electronic warfare environments

This is a progression from unit-level procurement to Ministry-level validation. Arcanus platforms are being ordered for use in active operational frameworks with full validated support.

DEMAND CONSOLIDATING ACROSS MULTIPLE LEVELS OF PROCUREMENT

The Company's involvement with Ukraine reflects a layered procurement structure:

Bottom-Up Demand (Battlefield Driven)

Initial system requests and trial deployments from brigades and battalions

Real-world operational feedback driving adoption

Top-Down Validation (Strategic Command)

Ministry-level review and formal engagement

Alignment with national procurement priorities and frameworks

This validation accelerates conversion of initial order interest into repeatable, scaled procurement programs.

DEMAND GEOGRAPHICALLY

Arcanus has been expanding its footprint in other jurisdictions of interest, with:

A European defense-sector LOI outlining a potential multi-phase procurement program of up to ~US$38 million, following initial system validation

A government-backed engagement in West Africa for UAV procurement, training, integration, and long-term sustainment programs for US$28 million completed purchase order.

Arcanus' platforms are now being sought out for supply across multiple regions and with a growing variety of use cases.

FROM INITIAL DEPLOYMENT TO RECURRING PROGRAMS

Across all regions, a consistent procurement model is emerging:

Initial deployment / trial systems

Technical validation and field acceptance

Scaled procurement programs (multi-unit, multi-year)

The orders to date involve an initial evaluation followed by procurement of larger volume orders on a recurring, program type supply.

The conditions for the evaluation have all been demonstration of capability know to Arcanus and established by previous use cases.

SHIFTING FROM PRODUCT SALES TO DEFENSE PROGRAMS

Arcanus is now engaged not just as a hardware provider, but as a full-solution defense partner. Procurement outside of battlefield deployment is including:

Operator training programs

System integration

Lifecycle maintenance and upgrades

This materially expands the company's contract scope, leading to higher total contract values and long-term recurring revenue streams

Deep integration within customer defense infrastructure

POSITIONED AT THE CENTER OF A GLOBAL SUPPLY-DEMAND IMBALANCE

Global demand for UAV systems far outpaces the available supply. This is fully expected to continue to grow as a gap driven by:

Active conflict environments

NATO and allied defense spending increases

Limited availability of exportable, non-restricted systems

Arcanus' Canadian ITAR-flexible manufacturing program allows it to:

Serve markets unable to access U.S. or Israeli systems

Execute across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously

Capture demand in underserved, high-urgency procurement channels

Sandi Banerjee, President & COO of Arcanus, commented, "We are now seeing simultaneous validation from the field and from the highest levels of military command. Our systems are being requested by frontline units operating in real-world conditions and have been formally reviewed and conformed at the Ministry level in Ukraine. Demand is being generated in operational environments and is moving rapidly toward structured programs. Our focus is execution: converting these engagements into production contracts and scaling to meet undervalued global demand."

ABOUT ARCANUS

Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. is a Canadian-based developer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned aerial systems, delivering battle-proven, AI-enabled UAV platforms for defense, government, and commercial applications.

SOURCE Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Media & Investor Contact: Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc., [email protected], +1 (647) 828-2406, www.arcanus.ca