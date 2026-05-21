ARCANUS AERIAL SYSTEMS to Acquire Shares of Strategic Company

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. ("Arcanus" or the "Company"), today announced it will acquire shares of 1001081448 Ontario Inc. The purchase of the minority position of shareholders in 1001081448 Ontario Inc. into Arcanus simplifies the Arcanus Group ownership.

Arcanus, a Canadian defence technology company specializing in advanced unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS, and integrated battlefield solutions for NATO and allied markets, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remainder of the issued and outstanding shares of 1001081448 Ontario Inc. (the "Target") not currently owned in the Arcanus Group in an all-share transaction (the "Transaction"). The Minority Shareholders of 1001081448 Ontario Inc. will receive shares of Arcanus.

Upon closing, the Target will become a sister company to Arcanus under common control. The Canadian operations, contracts, and assets will be available for expanded planning purposes by Arcanus group.

The closing date of the Acquisition is expected to occur on or about May 21, 2026.

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Arcanus will acquire the 279,400 issued and outstanding shares of the Target not already held in the Arcanus group in exchange for the issuance of 700,176 common shares of Arcanus on a 1 old for 2.506 new basis.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the exchange ratio. If an Arcanus share would result in a fractional share, it will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.

ABOUT ARCANUS

Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. is a Canadian-based developer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned aerial systems, delivering battle-proven, AI-enabled UAV platforms for defense, government, and commercial applications.

SOURCE Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.