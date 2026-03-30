Arcanus Aerial Systems Secures US$3.15M Lead Investment Amid Surging Investor Demand Ahead of Imminent Series A Close

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. ("Arcanus"), a Canadian developer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned aerial systems, today announced it has secured a US$3.15 million lead investment from a prominent family office as the Company advances rapidly toward the final close of its now upsized US$25 million Series A financing.

The lead investment comes amid accelerating inbound demand from family offices, institutional investors, and advisory channels, driven by Arcanus' transition from validated market demand to near-term production and revenue execution. Investor participation in the Series A has increased materially in recent weeks as Arcanus continues to demonstrate:

Active purchase orders and conditional contracts

Engagements across defence, government, and allied markets

A rapidly expanding global pipeline

Clear visibility toward production and delivery

This combination has positioned Arcanus as a scarce, execution-stage opportunity in a sector where most peers remain pre-deployment, driving heightened competition for our remaining raise allocation.

The Company's Series A financing, priced at US$5.00 per common share under a brokered structure (RCC lead), is now substantially advanced and nearing close, with limited capacity remaining for new participants. Given the strength of demand, Arcanus had expanded the offering to US$25 million from US$12.5 million, while maintaining a disciplined approach to investor alignment.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to:

Scale Canadian sovereign manufacturing and assembly

Accelerate production of the Arcanus' suite of systems

Expand testing, certification, and deployment capabilities

Execute existing orders and active contract pipeline

Complete strategic investment in component supply chain entities

Execute production enhancement joint venture opportunities

Complete offering-based expenses and fund operating expenses

Arcanus is now transitioning into scaled production, with revenue generation expected to commence in the near term and accelerate through the next 9-12 months. Sandi Banerjee, President & COO, Arcanus Aerial Systems, stated "We are seeing a clear shift--from interest to urgency--across both customers and investors. This lead investment reflects growing recognition that Arcanus is not a concept-stage company, but one executing against real demand with a clear path to production and revenue. As we enter the final stages of our Series A, our priority is to align with strategic capital partners who understand the scale, timing, and significance of what we are building."

About Arcanus Aerial Systems

Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. is a Canadian aerospace and defence company focused on advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS), AI-enabled ISR platforms, and dual-use autonomous technologies. The Company is building a sovereign, ITAR-free supply chain to support Canadian, NATO, and allied operations, with a scalable model evolving from hardware sales to Drone-as-a-Service and Data-as-a-Service offerings.

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

www.arcanus.ca

SOURCE Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Media & Investor Contact: Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc., [email protected]