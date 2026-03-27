Arcanus Aerial Systems Secures Formal Military Evaluation Agreement with Defined Pathway to High-Volume Procurement

TORONTO, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. ("Arcanus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based developer of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS), today announced that it has received a second separate formal engagement from another active unit within the Armed Forces of Ukraine to proceed with a structured evaluation of its platform suite, following a comprehensive technical review and operational assessment of its systems.

The engagement follows the successful submission and acceptance of Arcanus' full technical package, platform specifications, and operational deployment framework. The Company's systems were reviewed for mission suitability across ISR, strike, and counter-UAS applications, with feedback confirming strong alignment with real-world operational requirements and battlefield conditions.

As part of this engagement, Arcanus will deliver a limited initial deployment package of its systems for field evaluation, training, and live operational testing.

This initial tranche represents a small-scale validation order, after which - subject to successful performance verification - the end-user has defined a clear pathway to recurring, high-volume monthly procurement across multiple system platforms.

Upon successful completion of testing, the engagement outlines potential recurring procurement volumes of:

Alpha (VTOL ISR Platform): up to 80 systems per month

ECHO Multi-Role Platform: up to 30 systems per month

FOXTROT ISR System: up to 30 systems per month

XRAY Tactical Loitering System: up to 200 systems per month

Interceptor Systems: up to 50 systems per month (equivalent to 1,600 intercept units)

Based on current system pricing, the outlined procurement volumes represent a significant recurring revenue opportunity, with estimated monthly value exceeding:

Alpha: $300,000 per system

ECHO: $1,000,000 per system

FOXTROT ISR: $1,800,000 per system

XRAY: $225,000 per system

Interceptor Systems: $250,000 per system

At full scale, this represents a monthly run-rate in excess of $200 million USD, equating to a multi-billion dollar annualized opportunity, subject to successful validation and production capacity.

This engagement represents a significant milestone for Arcanus, reinforcing:

The operational readiness and battlefield relevance of its platform suite

The strength of its technical architecture and autonomous systems

The Company's ability to meet immediate, real-world defence requirements at scale

The evaluation phase will focus on live deployment scenarios, performance validation, and integration into active operational workflows - serving as the final step prior to scaled procurement.

Arcanus is actively advancing its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to support high-volume production, ensuring readiness to meet potential demand following successful validation.

"This engagement represents a critical inflection point for Arcanus," said Sandi Banerjee - President and Chief Ooerating Officer. "Following detailed technical review and acceptance of our systems, we are now entering the final validation phase ahead of what is expected to be a scalable, recurring procurement program. The defined volumes and use cases reflect real operational demand - not theoretical interest - and position Arcanus for rapid revenue acceleration."

About Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. is a Canadian-based aerospace and defence company specializing in advanced unmanned aerial systems for military, government, and commercial applications. The Company's platforms are designed for ISR, strike capability, and counter-UAS operations, with a focus on autonomous performance, resilience in contested environments, and scalable deployment.

www.arcanus.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential future procurement volumes, revenue opportunities, and operational outcomes. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. There is no assurance that testing will be successfully completed or that any procurement will occur.

SOURCE Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Media and Investor Contact: Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc., [email protected], +1 647 828-2406