Arcanus Aerial Systems Receives Ukrainian Military Request Highlighting Potential Scalable Demand for Arcanus Alpha Platform

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. ("Arcanus"), a developer of advanced unmanned aerial systems, today announced it has received a formal request from an operational unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for its Arcanus Alpha unmanned aerial system (UAS), representing a significant step toward potential scaled procurement.

Under the terms of the request, the unit has indicated readiness to receive three Arcanus Alpha systems for immediate evaluation, with testing focused on validating tactical performance, operational reliability, and deployment capability under real-world conditions.

Subject to successful evaluation, the unit has indicated it would be prepared to consider ongoing procurement, with referenced operational demand of up to 60 systems per month.

At current pricing, this level of deployment represents a potential annualized revenue opportunity of approximately $216 million, assuming full operational adoption.

This demand profile reflects a high-frequency deployment model, positioning Arcanus within one of the most active and rapidly evolving operational environments for unmanned aerial systems globally.

"This request reflects the growing alignment between real-world operational demand and scalable unmanned system deployment," said Sandi Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer of Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. "Our focus is on delivering reliable, field-ready platforms supported by production models that can scale efficiently to meet sustained operational requirements. The progression from evaluation to potential recurring deployment is central to our strategy."

The Arcanus Alpha platform is a modular, mission-flexible UAS designed to support ISR, operational support, and rapid-response applications across defense and dual-use environments. The system is engineered for deploy ability, resilience in contested environments, and scalable production, enabling alignment with high-demand operational use cases.

The evaluation process will provide direct operator validation under live conditions and inform potential next phases of deployment.

Strategic Context

The referenced deployment profile represents a repeatable, high-frequency revenue model, consistent with emerging procurement patterns in modern unmanned systems. Platforms capable of sustaining this level of operational cadence are increasingly valued based on scalable production, recurring deployment cycles, and alignment with evolving defense requirements, rather than traditional one-time procurement frameworks.

About Arcanus Aerial Systems

Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. is an aerospace and defense-technology company focused on advanced unmanned aerial systems and autonomous technologies. The company develops and integrates ISR platforms for government, allied, and commercial applications, including infrastructure monitoring, emergency response, and sovereign aerial capability. Arcanus is currently expanding its manufacturing and deployment capabilities to support increasing global demand for advanced UAS platforms.

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding evaluation outcomes, potential procurement volumes, and future deployment. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including successful completion of testing, production scaling, regulatory considerations, and other operational factors. There can be no assurance that any procurement or deployment will occur as described or at all.

SOURCE Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Media & Investor Contact: Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc., [email protected]