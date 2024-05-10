Arcadium Lithium Makes Application to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer in Canada

PHILADELPHIA and PERTH, Australia, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM) (ASX: LTM), "Arcadium Lithium" or "the Company") today announced that it has applied to the Autorité des marchés financiers, as principal regulator, and the Ontario Securities Commission, (collectively, the "Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities") for an order (the "Order Sought") to cease to be a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (collectively, the "Jurisdictions").

The Company has made this application following the completion of the merger of equals transaction between Allkem Limited and Livent Corporation that resulted in the creation of the Company. If the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities grant the Order Sought, the Company will cease to be a reporting issuer in the Jurisdictions. As a result, the Company will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents in Canada pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

A decision by the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities to permit the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada will not affect the Company's listings on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") or the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX" and together with the NYSE, the "Foreign Exchanges") or its reporting obligations in the United States or Australia.

In this regard, Canadian resident securityholders will continue to have access to all financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents required to be filed publicly by the Company under United States and Australian securities laws and the rules of the Foreign Exchanges. Continuous disclosure documents of the Company as required by United States and Australian securities laws and the rules of the Foreign Exchanges are available at: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/search-and-access and the website of the ASX at www.asx.com.au (and in relation to certain periodic reporting, through the Australian Securities and Investment Commission at www.asic.gov.au), respectively, and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com/. The Company's securityholders resident in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to securityholders in the United States and Australia, in the same manner and at the same time as are required under the applicable securities laws of the United States and Australia as well as the rules of the Foreign Exchanges.

Arcadium Lithium Contacts

Investors:

Daniel Rosen +1 215 299 6208

[email protected]

Phoebe Lee +61 413 557 780

[email protected]

Media:

Karen Vizental +54 9 114 414 4702

[email protected]

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life. Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.ArcadiumLithium.com.

Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Australian, Canadian and US securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or the anticipated performance of the Company and reflects management's expectations or beliefs regarding such future events. In certain cases, statements that contain forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements with respect to the possible granting of the Order Sought and, if the Order Sought is obtained, the availability of the Company's financial statements and continuous disclosure materials to Canadian resident securityholders. By its very nature forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Arcadium Lithium's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission "SEC") on February 29, 2024, and other risks identified in the Company's filings with the SEC as well as the Australian and Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available on EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/search-and-access, the ASX at https://www.asx.com.au/ and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, respectively.

The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

