Arcadia Earth Toronto, the powerful experiential journey through planet Earth, opens its doors Dec. 1

The 17,000 square-foot multi-sensory experience reimagines the way people address planet Earth's most pressing environmental challenges. In a stunning 10-room adventure, enhanced by interactive projection mapping, augmented reality and virtual reality, Arcadia Earth Toronto showcases the beauty of the planet while illustrating the devastating impact of human actions on biodiversity and climate change. Each visitor will leave the exhibit inspired and equipped with knowledge on how they can incorporate more sustainable practices into their daily lifestyle. After successful runs in New York, Las Vegas and Saudi Arabia, Arcadia Earth will make Toronto its first permanent home.

"After seeing the exhibit in New York, my desire to bring Arcadia Earth to Canada only grew after learning about founder Valentino Vettori's passion and vision to activate positive change," said Craig Perlmutter, president of Arcadia Earth Toronto. "The intention of Arcadia Earth is to change the approach we take in learning about the challenges facing our planet. Opening the exhibit permanently in Toronto gives us the incredible opportunity to captivate a new audience and inspire them to be stewards of our planet's future through the power of art and innovation."

The experiential journey takes visitors through 10 unique rooms, each equipped with mind-bending visuals and cutting-edge technology. Each room transports visitors into new environments, beginning underwater in a stunning coral reef diorama, moving inside a beehive surrounded by giant scented nose sculptures and then into an LED screen tunnel full of Canada's beautiful and diverse wildlife. Whether taking the form of expansive floor to ceiling projections, interactive art installations, every facet of Arcadia Earth Toronto has been thoughtfully designed and imparts accessible pathways towards a more sustainable future.

Arcadia Earth Toronto proudly supports some of Canada's leading non-profit organizations that are spearheading tangible action in combating wildlife loss and climate change. In partnership with WWF-Canada , they produced a projection mapping room to showcase Regenerate Canada , the organization's 10-year plan to expand habitats, reduce carbon in the atmosphere, lower industrial impacts and, as a result, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. The highly interactive experience at Arcadia Earth Toronto foreshadows a future world destroyed by nature loss and climate change while showcasing how visitors can play an important role in changing our course to reach a future where nature and people thrive.

Arcadia Earth Toronto was brought to life in collaboration with incredible global and local artists. Through a call to artists submission held earlier this spring, Arcadia Earth Toronto is proud to partner with world-renowned Canadian multimedia artist, Benjamin Von Wong, whose installation explores the issue of growing electronic waste. Made with over 3,000 pounds of discarded keyboards and circuit boards, visitors will be able to sit on a throne that overlooks the empire they now rule over– a growing and dystopian graveyard of electronic waste. Von Wong's world-renowned Giant Plastic Tap will also live at the exhibit in its final room. In this space, visitors will conclude their visit by calculating their carbon footprint, delving into summaries of the topics covered in previous rooms, and discovering how small daily changes can have a big impact on the environment.

With the belief that conscious consumerism needs to be the future of retail, the exhibit finishes off with a Marketplace of intentionally curated sustainable products. Featuring vendors such as The Heritage Bee Company , Birch Babe , Saponetti and tentree , the Marketplace offers visitors alternative solutions to their daily routine that will help diminish their environmental footprint.

Arcadia Earth Toronto is located within The Well at 486 Front St W, Toronto. Tickets are now available for purchase, ranging from $24 to $39, with $2 from every individual ticket donated to WWF-Canada . Special rates are available to groups of 10 or more. Arcadia Earth Toronto is also available for partial or full buyouts for private or corporate events. To learn more and purchase your tickets today, visit arcadiaearth.ca .

