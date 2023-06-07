Arcadia Earth brings its immersive environmental art exhibit to Canada

After successful runs in New York, Las Vegas and Saudi Arabia, the 17,000-square-foot journey through planet Earth makes its Canadian debut as a permanent installation inside The Well

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Arcadia Earth , the next-generation art exhibit and extended reality experience, is set to make its Canadian debut in downtown Toronto this fall. Reimagining the way we address the most pressing environmental issues of our time, Arcadia Earth is the first experience of its kind to offer a powerful, intimately personal exploration of the plight of our planet through human scale art installations and the futuristic lens of augmented and virtual reality. After successful runs in New York, Las Vegas and Saudi Arabia, the renowned multi-room experience will be a permanent anchor tenant inside The Well , the three-million-square-foot mixed-use development coming to the Entertainment District at Spadina Avenue and Front Street West.

The Scent room from the Las Vegas exhibit will make its way to Toronto this Fall. Photo credit: Arcadia Earth (CNW Group/Arcadia Earth Toronto)

The 17,000 square-foot multi-sensory journey transports visitors to the heart of global challenges such as overfishing, plastic waste, and biodiversity loss. With a focus on individual empowerment, each installation provides educational commentary on these challenges accompanied by easily actionable suggestions to inspire visitors to do their part in protecting the future of our planet. Equally striking in their sense of beauty and wonder, the spaces have been designed in collaboration with leading environmental artists. One room within the exhibit is reserved specifically for a Canadian artist, who is being selected through a Call To Artists submissions process conducted earlier this spring.

"From the moment you step into an Arcadia Earth experience, your relationship with our planet changes," said Craig Perlmutter, President of Arcadia Earth Toronto. "So much of today's conversation around the environment is focused on destruction and failure. Our exhibits flip the narrative, captivating visitors through mind-bending creativity and weaving in educational content that truly inspires. Our aim is to ignite a passion to learn more, drive tangible lifestyle changes and activate visitors to understand the positive impact they can have on the world around us."

"Belonging to a country with such a vast collection of diverse landscapes from coast-to-coast, Canadians hold such pride and respect for their bountiful environments," said Valentino Vettori, founder of Arcadia Earth. "This makes Canada such a natural fit for Arcadia Earth's permanent home and we know both locals and visitors alike will be motivated by our message."

Installations have been developed using upcycled materials and reusable elements, transforming waste that would otherwise clog the pores of our planet into awe-inspiring environments that inform, inspire and activate visitors. From an underwater world built from salvaged commercial fishing nets that showcases the challenges of life in our oceans, to a large-scale beehive made from thousands of pages of reclaimed books to highlight the importance of protecting our bee population – key elements of the experience have been thoughtfully designed to reflect the values of the exhibit.

In one of two projection mapping rooms, Arcadia Earth and World Wildlife Fund Canada will present "Regenerate Canada" – an interactive environment exploring two sides of an "invisible line" that separates a path to the irreversible destruction of nature from its recovery. The room will illustrate how together we can reverse wildlife loss, halt climate change and regenerate habitats over the next decade.

"We hope this exhibit will feel empowering to anyone who has wondered 'what can I do' or questioned whether their choices make a difference. While the planet is facing two crises - climate change and biodiversity loss - we still have time to reverse course and stay on the right side of the line," says Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada President and CEO. "We invite visitors to explore our two futures and join with us as we work to Regenerate Canada."

Another essential element coming to Arcadia Earth Toronto will be its Marketplace, a curation of eco-friendly and sustainable products primarily developed by innovative Canadian entrepreneurs. Visitors will be introduced to functional, solution-based products that encourage the adoption of truly impactful sustainable practices.

Arcadia Earth's official opening date will be announced later this summer. Keep up-to-date on Arcadia Earth news until it touches down in Toronto this fall by signing up for the mailing list HERE . Learn more at arcadiaearth.ca .

Images from previous exhibits can be found HERE .

Follow Arcadia Earth Toronto on Social

Instagram: @ArcadiaEarthTO

Facebook: @ArcadiaEarthTO

LinkedIn: Arcadia Earth Toronto

About Arcadia Earth

Arcadia Earth is an immersive environmental exhibit that combines large-scale art installations and exciting technology to inspire visitors to take action towards a more sustainable future. Our interactive exhibit will showcase the beauty of our planet and the impact of human actions on the environment. Join us on a journey of discovery and be part of the solution to create a better, more sustainable world for all living beings.

For further information, please contact:

Media: Rachel Ecker, rock-it promotions, [email protected]

Partnerships/Collaborations/Other: i[email protected]

SOURCE Arcadia Earth Toronto