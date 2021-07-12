ARC Resources Ltd. Virtually Opens the Market

With an initial public offering valued at $180 million, ARC has experienced considerable success over its 25-year history. Now a $10 billion enterprise, ARC is the largest pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations, leading ESG performance, and an investment-grade credit profile.

