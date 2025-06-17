ARC RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC" or the "Company") announced today it has closed its offering of C$1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the "Offering"), consisting of C$550 million aggregate principal amount of 3.577% Senior Unsecured Notes, Series 3 due 2028 (the "Series 3 Notes") and C$450 million aggregate principal amount of 4.409% Senior Unsecured Notes, Series 4 due 2032 (the "Series 4 Notes", together with the Series 3 Notes, the "Notes"). DBRS Morningstar has assigned a rating of BBB with a Stable trend to the Notes.

ARC intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with the previously announced committed term loan and drawings under ARC's existing credit facilities, to purchase the Kakwa Assets from Strathcona Resources Ltd. pursuant to the definitive agreement announced on May 14, 2025 (the "Transaction"), and the balance remaining, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes. The Transaction is expected to close in early July of 2025.

The Notes are direct, senior unsecured obligations of ARC and rank equally and pari passu with all other existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company.

The Notes were offered through a syndicate of agents co-led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, TD Securities, and Scotiabank.

Credit ratings are intended to provide investors with an independent measure of credit quality of an issue of securities. Credit ratings are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell securities and do not address the market price or suitability of a specific security for a particular investor. There is no assurance that any rating will remain in effect for any given period of time or that any rating will not be revised or withdrawn entirely by a rating agency in the future if, in its judgment, circumstances so warrant.

This news release contains forward-looking information as defined under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's expectations, estimates and predictions only. Actual events or results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information with respect to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and the expected timing for closing of the Transaction. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which forward-looking information is based will occur. With respect to forward-looking information contained in this news release, ARC has made various assumptions including that: the Transaction will close within the timelines contemplated; any regulatory approval required will be obtained within expected timelines; the conditions precedent to the agreement for the Transaction will be met; and counterparties to definitive agreements, including for the Transaction, will comply with their contractual obligations. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon assumptions which management believes to be reasonable, ARC cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including: potential delays with respect to the closing of the Transaction and changes to laws and regulations. This forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and ARC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

