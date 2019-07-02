ARC Financial Corp. closes ARC Energy Fund 9

CALGARY, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's largest energy-focused private equity manager, ARC Financial Corp. ("ARC"), announced that it has closed its ninth private equity fund, ARC Energy Fund 9 with $780 million of capital from institutional investors across Canada, the United States and Europe. Consistent with ARC's prior funds, ARC Energy Fund 9's investment strategy will focus on private Canadian entrepreneurial exploration & production and oilfield service companies.

ARC has raised $6 billion across nine energy focused funds since the launch of its private equity business in 1997, and has a broad and experienced team.

Lauchlan Currie, ARC's CEO, said, "We are very appreciative to have the support of our long-term partners and new investors. The trust they have shown in our team reflects their confidence in ARC as a long-term partner and is a needed boost to the Canadian oil and gas industry."

ARC's President, Brian Boulanger, continued, "We are pleased to be able to bring capital to support the Canadian oil and gas industry at a time where access to capital has been challenging. ARC Energy Fund 9's capital represents more equity than was raised for oil and gas in the Canadian public market over the last 18 months. We believe the Fund's current portfolio and pipeline of investments is compelling, and we plan to continue focusing on investments with high quality management teams committed to sustainability and environmental, social and governance stewardship."

About ARC Financial Corp. (www.arcfinancial.com)

ARC Financial Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Calgary, the centre of the Canadian oil and gas business. ARC has invested capital in more than 180 companies through the ARC Energy Funds; covering the energy spectrum with a focus on Canadian exploration and production and oilfield service companies. The ARC Financial team includes petroleum engineers, geologists, and geophysicists who provide technical depth for understanding investment opportunities and value creation strategies. The ARC Energy Research Institute supports its investment strategies, proactively identifying key trends, and building relationships with entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and government.

FirstPoint Equity Capital Ltd. served as the global placement agent and advisor (www.firstpointequity.com).

