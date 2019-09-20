ARC Canada Supply Chain Event a Success with Major Milestone Announcement Coming

More than 130 manufacturers and nuclear industry members joined ARC Canada to discuss its long-term goals. "As we continue to develop the full scope of our supply chain, it is easy to see that the economic impact would be significant and beneficial for both New Brunswick and Canada" said Norman Sawyer. "Our vision is not to exclude any other province, but to build a manufacturing hub that includes New Brunswick, leading to a truly integrated and inclusive Canadian nuclear industry".

The event attracted several notable keynote speakers who displayed their support for ARC Canada including the Hon. Mike Holland New Brunswick Minister Energy and Resource Development, Karen Ludwig, representing the federal riding of New Brunswick Southwest, Don Darling, Mayor of Saint John and Gaetan Thomas, President & CEO NB Power. Also in attendance was the Hon. Andrea Anderson-Mason, Q.C., Minister of Justice, Attorney General & Minister Responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and provincial Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers.

Panellist at the event included Dr. Herbert Emery, University of New Brunswick, David Paul, Aboriginal Resource Consultant and Ron Marcolin, Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters who all agreed that a significant opportunity has presented itself to New Brunswick. In fact, several speakers and panel members noted similarities in terms of the long-term economic impact comparable to the New Brunswick forest industry, a major force in the provincial economy.

Furthermore, during his speech to the full capacity crowd on hand, Norman Sawyer pointed out that "since the basis of our technology has proven itself safe and reliable by world leading experts, over a number of decades, we are poised to meet the requirements put forth by NB Power and other clients in Canada and worldwide".

ARC Canada is now preparing for its first-year anniversary of opening its office in Saint John, New Brunswick on October 2nd. In addition to this celebration, ARC Canada will make an announcement regarding a significant milestone being reached in its program.

About ARC Nuclear Canada

ARC Nuclear Canada, Incorporated (ARC Canada), is currently planning and developing its' strategic presence in the province of New Brunswick. In keeping with its primary focus of promoting business and economic development within the province, ARC Canada has established its Head Office in Saint John.

ARC Canada is honoured to establish its headquarters in New Brunswick, as the province possesses a strong nuclear background, has a safe and effective nuclear operator, a flexible work force and an ideal academia to support development and innovation. Our extensive vision will result in a supply chain delivering economic growth, well-paying supply chain jobs and the opportunity for New Brunswick to take the lead in the advanced small modular reactor technology field.

More Information on ARC Nuclear Canada is available online at www.arcnuclear.com

