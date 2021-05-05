Arbor Memorial Wins Gold Standard for Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - During a year which has been challenging for both the death care industry and the families they serve, Arbor Memorial's continued commitment to compassion, integrity and excellence has been recognized with a Gold Standard designation by Deloitte for its Best Managed Companies award for the fourth straight year.

Canada's Best Managed Companies is the country's leading business awards program, recognizing entrepreneurial companies for the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

"COVID-19 has required us to reinvent ways in which families can remember, honour and celebrate their loved ones. Being accorded a Gold Standard by Deloitte as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies speaks to our employees' teamwork, perseverance and hard work during these unprecedented times," said David Scanlan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Arbor Memorial. "In addition, it's a testament to the families who we are honoured to serve across Canada."

The Gold Standard demonstrates that the wellbeing, development and growth of the Arbor Memorial team is the company's top priority. "By placing our people first, our employees can support families through one of life's most difficult times," said Scanlan.

"The past year has posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and has touched each and every one in some form or another—including this year's Best Managed winners," said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people, and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil, has led them to this achievement and it mustn't go unnoticed."

With over 2,500 dedicated and highly-trained staff, Arbor has solidified itself as a standard-bearer in the industry. The family-owned company is committed to the families it serves by pursuing innovation and operational excellence, and recruiting, developing and retaining the best employees.

About Arbor Memorial Inc.

Arbor Memorial is a trusted family-owned Canadian company with deep roots in diverse communities across the country. Established in 1947, Arbor has over 130 locations, and 24 of our cemeteries have full-service funeral homes on premises, offering complete service to our families. With over 2,500 dedicated and highly-trained staff, Arbor has solidified itself as a standard-bearer in the industry, with a long history of excellence and strategic growth. It is our privilege to provide expert guidance and customized services that help families honour, respect and celebrate loved ones. For further information, please visit www.arbormemorial.com.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

SOURCE Arbor Memorial Inc.

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Dustin Wright, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Arbor Memorial Inc., [email protected] | (416) 763-3230 ext. 3032