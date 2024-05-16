Arbor Memorial Named Platinum Winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies

"We are thrilled to be named a Best Managed Platinum Club winner," said David Scanlan, Chairman, President & CEO at Arbor Memorial. "This win is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the success of our company's purpose, and our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Canadian and family-owned and operated Arbor Memorial strives to create a company culture that promotes innovation and collaboration, encourages community involvement, and cultivates long-lasting relationships with its customer families. Over the past year, the company has reinvested in its people through training and continued education, it has reinvested in its properties through new builds and development, and it has invested in communities it operates by donating more than $370,000 to local charities that are meaningful to its employees.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"To become a Best Managed Platinum Club winner is nothing short of remarkable. Their continued adaptability in an era of uncertainty sets the standard for how to overcome new barriers and demonstrate resiliency at the highest levels," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "These companies truly impact how Canada is viewed on the world stage when it comes to the success of private business."

About Arbor Memorial

Established in 1947, Arbor Memorial is a family-owned Canadian company with deep roots in diverse communities across the country. Committed to personalizing the end-of-life care experience, Arbor owns and operates a network of more than 140 locations, including 24 cemeteries with full-service funeral homes on the premises. Arbor stands as a recognized standard-bearer in the industry and is a seven-time recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award. With their dedicated team of more than 3,000 employees, Arbor provides trusted guidance that helps people remember, celebrate, and memorialize the lives of loved ones. For more information, visit arbormemorial.ca.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

