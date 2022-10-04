$75,000 donation made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada; Additional $75,000 given to end-of-life charities across Canada.

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebration of its 75th anniversary this year, Arbor Memorial has donated a total of $150,000 in support of palliative care and other end-of-life charities across Canada.

Charles Soroka (left) and Paul Scanlan Jr (right) from Arbor Memorial proudly present a cheque for $75,000 to Jessika Santhiappillai of the Alzheimer Society of Canada at Highland Memory Gardens. (CNW Group/Arbor Memorial Inc.)

Through the Arbor Memorial Foundation, the family-owned funeral and cemetery provider has donated $75,000 to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, in memory of Arbor's founder Dan Scanlan and his wife Shirly Ann, who battled dementia for 20 years. This donation will allow researchers to explore new ways to advance our knowledge of dementia and to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia, their families, and their caregivers.

The Foundation also worked with Arbor funeral home and cemetery managers across the country to donate to palliative charities in their own communities.

"We are extremely proud to be marking our 75th anniversary this year and would like to thank families for placing their continued trust in us," said David Scanlan, Chairman, President and CEO at Arbor Memorial. "In turn, we will continue to innovate to meet the changing needs of Canadians and are committed to providing support to our communities when they need us most."

As the philanthropic arm of Arbor Memorial, the Arbor Memorial Foundation is focused on giving back to the communities where Arbor operates as well as where its employees live and work. All monies donated by employees are matched by the company. Since its inception in 2011, the Arbor Memorial Foundation has donated more than $1.5 million to communities across Canada.

About Arbor Memorial

Arbor Memorial is a trusted family-owned Canadian company with deep roots in diverse communities across the country. Established in 1947, Arbor has over 140 locations, and 27 of our cemeteries have full-service funeral homes on the premises, offering complete service to our families. With over 2,800 dedicated and highly-trained staff, Arbor has solidified itself as a standard-bearer in the industry, with a long history of excellence and strategic growth. It is our privilege to provide expert guidance and customized services that help families honour, respect and celebrate loved ones. For more information, visit arbormemorial.ca.

