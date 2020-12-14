ARBOC receives order for 53 low-floor Spirit of Freedom buses for British Columbia's TransLink

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC ("ARBOC"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that TransLink awarded Dynamic Specialty Vehicles Ltd., a local distributor for ARBOC, a firm order for 53 fully accessible, low-floor, 27 foot Spirit of Freedom ("Freedom") buses.

TransLink, formally the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority, is the statutory authority responsible for the regional transportation network of Metro Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, including public transport, major roads, and bridges. TransLink will utilize the new buses to support the rejuvenation of the Community Shuttle fleet within the metro Vancouver area, adding more low-floor buses for enhanced accessibility and livability by providing sustainable transit and transportation network for over 247 million trips per year.

"As the first bus of its kind, the Freedom is built on a GM G4500 chassis with spring suspension and is an accessible non-kneeling cutaway bus that features an entry ramp, located in a single non-discriminatory entranceway, eliminating the need for riders to navigate steps while entering the bus," said Doug Minix, General Manager, ARBOC.

ARBOC together with NFI subsidiaries New Flyer, Alexander Dennis, and NFI Parts, first started delivering buses to TransLink in 1991, together NFI has provided TransLink with 1,214 buses over the past 29 years. Today we proudly support TransLink with multiple bus propulsions and models, including transit buses, low-floor cutaways buses, and double deck buses.

ARBOC has been innovating accessible transit for North America since 2008, and over 70% of North America's low-floor cutaway shuttle buses are manufactured by ARBOC.

About NFI

With over 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About ARBOC

ARBOC is North America's low-floor, body-on-chassis ("cutaway") bus leader serving transit, paratransit, and shuttle applications. With more than 3,500 buses produced, ARBOC leads the low-floor cutaway bus market providing unsurpassed passenger accessibility and comfort. ARBOC also offers the Equess and Liberty, medium-duty buses for transit and shuttle applications. Further information is available at www.arbocsv.com.

