Aramco Digital Partners with Diversys Software to Power a Circular Economy in Saudi Arabia

TORONTO, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Diversys Software, a leader in digital solutions for waste and resource management, announced its partnership with Aramco Digital to accelerate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to a circular economy. As a selected software partner, Diversys will provide the data, insights, and digital infrastructure necessary to support a best-in-class circular economy, fostering innovation and sustainable growth.

This collaboration underscores the Kingdom's commitment to sustainability and technological advancement, ensuring that waste materials are effectively tracked, recovered, and reintegrated into the value chain with maximum efficiency. Diversys' cutting-edge platform will empower stakeholders across industries with data visibility, compliance tracking, and performance analytics.

"Partnering with Aramco Digital allows us to bring our expertise in digitizing waste and resource management to a nation that is committed to setting a global standard in sustainability," said Roger Barlow, CEO of Diversys. "With data-driven insights and an end-to-end digital ecosystem, we are enabling Saudi Arabia to turn ambition into action and innovation into opportunity."

"At Aramco Digital, we are committed to driving Saudi Arabia's vision for a sustainable circular economy through strategic partnerships that leverage advanced digital solutions. This collaboration underscores our focus on optimizing resource management and enhancing operational efficiency across industries. By integrating innovative technologies, we are enabling measurable progress toward the Kingdom's sustainability goals while supporting long-term environmental impact and growth that will define the future and our role in it."

— Raj Rao, Chief Growth Officer, Aramco Digital

As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in sustainability and digital transformation, this partnership between Diversys and Aramco Digital sets a new benchmark for circular economy success. By integrating intelligent tracking, predictive analytics, and automation, the initiative will drive measurable progress toward waste reduction, resource efficiency, and long-term environmental impact.

About Diversys

Diversys is a technology-driven leader in waste and resource management software, providing tracking and tracing solutions that optimize recycling, recovery, and circular economy initiatives. By enabling businesses, governments, and organizations to harness the power of data, Diversys helps create efficient, transparent, and sustainable waste ecosystems.

About Aramco Digital

Aramco Digital is the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco, a global integrated energy and chemicals company. Aramco Digital aims to help drive digital transformation and technological innovation across various sectors.

