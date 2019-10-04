Aramark Employees in Labrador City Join United Steelworkers

LABRADOR CITY, NL, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Labrador City employees of Aramark, the giant U.S.-based food services and facilities provider, have voted to join the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

The Labrador City workers are employed by Aramark Quebec, which has a contract with mining company IOC to provide services at a local fly-in camp and about 30 residences owned by IOC. The fly-in camp is used by IOC contractors and railway employees, while the residences house IOC executives and guests.

The Aramark employees who have joined the Steelworkers include approximately 60 cooks, cleaners, maintenance and front desk workers.

After a majority of employees signed union cards in order to join the USW, an application to certify the union through an official vote was filed with the Newfoundland and Labrador Labour Relations Board in early March of this year. However, the certification process was prolonged for months as Aramark attempted – unsuccessfully – to have numerous employees excluded from union membership.

The Labour Relations Board finally ordered a vote by employees this week, with a large majority voting to join the USW.

"We are proud to welcome these employees as the newest members of the United Steelworkers in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Marty Warren, USW Director for Atlantic Canada and Ontario.

"The determination that they displayed by sticking together and standing up for their right to join a union is a powerful demonstration of the meaning of solidarity," Warren said.

"We will support these workers every step of the way as they move forward and prepare to negotiate a collective agreement that recognizes their vital contributions to the success of their employer."

Workers decided to join the USW after seeing significant wage cuts and other regressive measures imposed by Aramark after it secured the IOC contract to replace the previous service provider.

