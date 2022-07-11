Aramark Canada Releases 2022 Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report

Demonstrates Commitment to Increased Transparency and Progress, While Making a Positive Impact on People and Planet

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Aramark Canada, a national provider of hospitality services, today released its first Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report highlighting the company's sustainability plan and broad environmental, social, and

governance (ESG) progress and commitments.

To expand its transparency and demonstrate the progress the company has made since the launch of the Be Well. Do Well. in Canada one year ago, Aramark has introduced some new components to its reporting including:

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory

Materiality Analysis

Supplemental details on compliance and governance

Feature stories on innovative initiatives and partnerships

"While the COVID-19 pandemic continued to pose challenges to our business this past year, our commitment to what's really important never diminished," said Aramark Canada President, Andy Siklos. "Fighting climate change and enabling greater health and wellness within our teams and across the communities we serve remain key strategies for us to grow our business in a responsible way."

PEOPLE

Aramark Canada has made considerable progress on creating a culture for stakeholders that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion. New training and enhanced support services have helped to engage current team members, as well as attract new employees in every region of the country. A special focus has been placed on Indigenous Relations, including investments with individual First Nations, culinary development, focused events, purchasing of products and services, and a commitment to increasing the number of employees that represent Indigenous communities.

The company has also made huge strides in contributing to the health and wellness of Canadians through new culinary development and consumer education programming, including an emphasis on augmenting the level of service in the senior living and long-term care sectors.

PLANET

This year, the company raised its ambition level by committing to set enterprise-wide science-based targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, with an ultimate goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Our SBTi commitment and the inclusion of our first GHG inventory demonstrate our commitment to progress and transparency," said Michael Yarymowich, Director of Sustainability at Aramark Canada. "It's the first step toward setting public targets for the reduction of our carbon footprint, and that accountability will help drive the entire organization closer to our goals."

The report also highlights the progress Aramark Canada has made with integrating ESG into its purchasing decisions. For instance, an increase in certified, sustainably-sourced seafood purchases is reported, as are programs designed to promote more ethical practices in the procurement of various globally-traded commodities.

To read Aramark Canada's 2022 Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report, please click here.

About Be Well. Do Well.

Launched in Canada in 2021, Be Well. Do Well. is Aramark's global sustainability plan and directly connects to the company's mission: Because we're rooted in service, we do great things for our people, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Learn more at www.aramark.ca/sustainability.

