Aramark Canada Launches EverSafe™ Platform to Enable Consumer and Employee Safety

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, today introduced its EverSafe™ safety platform to the Canadian marketplace. EverSafe's protocols, resources, training, and tools are designed to empower employees, students, patients, customers, and guests to feel safer and more confident—wherever they work, learn, play, explore, recover, and rehabilitate.

"Since the pandemic hit, we have pulled our resources and challenged ourselves to be innovative during this unprecedented time," said Andy Siklos, President of Aramark Canada. "Our EverSafe platform unifies our capabilities and scale under one umbrella to ensure that our employees, clients, and customers can rely on a world-class platform to help keep their workplaces safe."

Aramark has reconfigured its traditional service model to include new methods and safety protocols that build on its existing, industry-leading food safety and sanitation standards.

The platform features four distinct tenets:

Total Wellbeing: Through programs, protocols, and training, we create an environment that supports the safety, happiness, and overall health of employees, customers, and guests with visible safety precautions and assurances. Operational Impact: Establish repeatable and consistent processes to deliver relevant solutions, continuous improvement, and meaningful outcomes. Frictionless Experiences: Deliver experiences that matter through a thoughtful approach that meets the needs of our employees and guests. Collaborative Expertise: Embrace ongoing learning and progress—in a collaborative nature—through local and global relationships.

EverSafe was developed according to recommendations by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the World Health Organization, and other, leading health entities.

Aramark Canada has also collaborated with IPAC Consulting, which specializes in infection prevention and control, to review and endorse EverSafe's protocols, resources, training, and tools so they reflect Canadian business needs and local government requirements.

