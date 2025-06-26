AQUSENSE AND SPLUNK PARTNER TO REVOLUTIONIZE WI-FI POWERED HUMAN PRESENCE AND MOTION DETECTION

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Aqusense, a pioneer in Wi-Fi based AI sensor technology, has partnered with Splunk, a Cisco subsidiary and leader in data analytics and security solutions, to integrate cutting-edge human presence and motion detection into Splunk's Edge Hub and Operational Technology Intelligence (OTI) platforms. This collaboration will initially focus on smart data centers and factories using non-invasive Wi-Fi.

This partnership enables Splunk to incorporate Aqusense's state-of-the-art solution with the Splunk Edge Hub sensor gateway, enhancing real-time monitoring and analytics. Using existing Wi-Fi networks, Aqusense's Human Presence Detection (HPD) and Human Motion Detection (HMD) deliver precise, non-invasive monitoring.

Aqusense data integrates seamlessly into Splunk dashboards, delivering real-time insights into human movement and interactions. This enables:

Dynamic Collaboration : Create adaptive, human-centric spaces that seamlessly adjust to occupancy patterns, fostering smarter teamwork and engagement.

: Create adaptive, human-centric spaces that seamlessly adjust to occupancy patterns, fostering smarter teamwork and engagement. Robust Security : Instantly detect unauthorized access or suspicious activity in any lighting condition, ensuring airtight protection for critical environments.

: Instantly detect unauthorized access or suspicious activity in any lighting condition, ensuring airtight protection for critical environments. Maximized Efficiency: Slash energy costs and optimize space utilization with real-time insights, empowering hybrid workplaces and smart facilities to thrive.

The Aqusense and Splunk partnership revolutionizes space management by leveraging existing Wi-Fi infrastructure for non-invasive, privacy-first monitoring. This cutting-edge solution delivers unmatched security, efficiency, and adaptability, empowering modern workplaces, industrial facilities, and data centers to operate smarter and safer.

"Our partnership with Splunk turns ubiquitous Wi-Fi deployments into a powerful tool for smarter, safer workplaces; unlocking insights that redefine how organizations operate. As a Splunk Partnerverse member, Aqusense joins a select group of innovators enhancing Splunk's ecosystem, delivering unmatched value for smart space management." Tom Mathai, CEO of Aqusense

"Integrating Aqusense's advanced sensing technologies into Splunk Edge Hub solutions allows us to continue to expand a rich data signal so that you can draw more intelligence out of your physical environments. I'm excited that Aqusense has joined Splunk Partnerverse to further our joint ambitions for intelligent physical spaces." Joel Jacob, OTI Product Management Lead at Splunk.

Discover the future of smart spaces! Book your demo to experience Aqusense and Splunk's Wi-Fi-powered solution today.

About Aqusense

Aqusense is a leading Wi-Fi sensor technology that utilizes AI to passively sense, acquire and deliver actionable data. Aqusense's foundational patents and methods had been cited over 270 times by Fortune 100 companies including Google and Samsung. Led by a highly experienced and qualified team, our proven technology unlocks advanced motion intelligence in any IoT product to identify presence and human physiology in real-world environments. To learn more visit aqusense.com.

SOURCE Aqusense Inc.

Jaime Hackett | [email protected] | 647.223.7165