Aquanty Selected as Finalist for New Tech Award for Machine-Learning Based Streamflow Forecasting

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Aquanty Inc. is proud to have been selected as finalists for the New Tech award at the annual Water Canada Awards. This award recognizes a groundbreaking new product at the forefront of technological innovation in the Canadian water sector.

Aquanty's real-time machine learning (Artificial Intelligence)-based streamflow forecasting system (HydroSphereAI) supports community-based climate change adaptation and flood warning & risk mitigation measures. Climate change is altering seasonal runoff patterns; snowmelt is occurring earlier, and watersheds have become more rainfall-dominated. Traditional forecasting methods require considerable historical observation data to produce a relationship between rainfall and streamflow. However, under a changing climate these historical relationships are becoming less reliable. Addressing these limitations, the HydroSphereAI platform provides superior performance, particularly in ungauged or data-poor watersheds. Aquanty already operates this cutting-edge hydrologic forecasting system across Canada, providing free river and streamflow forecasts at nearly 250 locations, with >800 additional stations coming soon, and custom, fine-tuned forecasts for any regional-scale catchment. By integrating machine learning techniques, HydroSphereAI represents the next generation in the evolving field of hydrological forecasting for weather extreme events, placing Canada at the forefront of this emerging AI-driven field.

Aquanty already operates real-time physics-based hydrologic forecasting for dozens of watershed and river basins across Canada, providing hydrologic decision support for 30% of Canada's arable land and over 40% of Canada's population. The development of HydroSphereAI positions Aquanty to easily roll-out additional decision-support tools powered by state-of-the-art machine learning techniques across the entire country to aid remote and low-income communities.

"Safeguarding Canadian water resources is paramount to our mission. We are committed to providing access to essential tools that empower decision makers and ensure the security of water resources for all Canadians. By providing the resources needed to confront challenges presented by climate change, we can help Canadians face evolving environmental pressures and support sustainable water management for generations to come." – Dr. Steve Frey, Aquanty Inc.

By pioneering ambitious initiatives and developing world-class technologies, Aquanty continues to lead the charge in advancing water resource management across Canada amidst the climate crisis.

