Aquanow to Power Crypto Payments for Hongkong Jet

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Aquanow, a global crypto infrastructure provider trusted by 300+ clients, is pleased to announce that Hongkong Jet, a pioneer in Asia Pacific business aviation, has selected Aquanow to enable cryptocurrency payments for its services. This initiative will allow Hongkong Jet's customers to conveniently pay for charters and leases using crypto.

With an increasing number of customers expressing interest in using cryptocurrencies for payments due to their convenience, faster transaction times, and ability to make transactions outside traditional banking hours, starting today, Hongkong Jet will begin accepting crypto payments through Aquanow's platform. This initiative underscores Hongkong Jet's commitment to delivering unparalleled business jet solutions tailored to meet the needs of its clientele. For Aquanow, this initiative represents a key opportunity to grow the crypto payments use case.

Phil Sham, CEO of Aquanow, expressed his enthusiasm about working with Hongkong Jet, stating, "I am excited about this collaboration and view it as an important step in our global expansion strategy. We are thrilled to facilitate a secure, convenient, and compliant avenue for Hongkong Jet's customers to utilize crypto for their charter transactions."

In response, Ryan Ren, President of Hongkong Jet highlighted the strategic significance of integrating cryptocurrency payments: "By embracing crypto payments, Hongkong Jet aims to attract a new segment of customers while enhancing convenience for existing clients. We eagerly anticipate leveraging Aquanow's robust technology infrastructure and extensive crypto expertise, which seamlessly aligns with our commitment to excellence in service delivery."

About Aquanow

Aquanow is a leading digital assets infrastructure provider enabling crypto financial services for institutional clients. Each month, the company facilitates billions of dollars of trade volume for a broad range of use cases. Aquanow serves an international customer base that includes the world's fastest-growing banks, neobanks, brokerages, and payment companies. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Canada, Aquanow currently has 100+ team members. In 2023, Aquanow ranked amongst the fastest growing companies with a four-year revenue growth rate of 1,842%, according to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list.

To learn more about Aquanow, please go to:

Website: https://www.aquanow.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aquanow

About Hongkong Jet

Hongkong Jet is a pioneer in Asia Pacific business aviation with International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Stage III certification. Service ranges from private jet management, air charter, aircraft maintenance to registry registration. Hongkong Jet can unlock the full spectrum of business jet opportunities, providing aircraft owners and private jet travelers with a safe, rewarding, flexible and all-inclusive solution. https://www.hongkongjet.com.hk/

