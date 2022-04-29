MONTREAL, April 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Association québécoise des techniciens et techniciennes de l'image et du son (AQTIS), IATSE Local 514, affiliated with the FTQ, has responded to Bill 35, reforming legislation on the status of the artist in Quebec, tabled earlier this week. While the artistic community welcomes some positive provisions of the Bill, there are also shortcomings that must be noted.

AQTIS 514 IATSE is pleased that Bill 35 contains provisions on psychological harassment and prevention of reprisals against workers who exercise their rights under the law. As well, the expansion of the jurisdiction of the Administrative Labour Tribunal (ALT) modernizes the rules governing the professional status of the artist.

However, AQTIS 514 IATSE is deeply disappointed that the Bill fails to provide for minimum working conditions for artists when the production company is receiving public funding for its project. The government's proposal to impose or set minimum working conditions by regulation is confusing. This point will need to be clarified when the Bill is studied in parliamentary committee.

"While AQTIS 514 IATSE applauds the process that led to the introduction of Bill 35 to modernize the rules relating to the professional status of artists, I must say that we are disappointed by the outcome," said Christian Lemay, President of AQTIS 514 IATSE. "We had high hopes but the government has turned a deaf ear to most of the recommendations in our brief. This bill offers no solution to job insecurity, no improvement in the social fabric, and no guarantee of safety for our workers. After more than two years of pandemic, which brought the precarious status of artists into sharp relief, our expectations have not been met."

ABOUT AQTIS 514 IATSE

The Alliance québécoise des techniciens et des techniciennes de l'image et du son (AQTIS), IATSE Local 514, represents 8,000 freelance professionals in more than 200 trades related to the design, planning, setup, execution and postproduction of audiovisual productions. It supports the professional development of technicians, helps its members use their talent and passion to best advantage at home and abroad, and promotes the growth of Québec's audiovisual industry.

OUR DIGITAL PLATFORMS

