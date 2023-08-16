APX Lending Launches: The Gold Standard for Bitcoin-Backed Lending

The creator behind Canada's renowned Coinberry exchange announces a global lending platform emphasizing safety, security, compliance, and unwavering transparency.

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Yesterday, at the 2023 Futurist Blockchain Conference, APX Lending announced its official launch. APX Lending is a trailblazing Bitcoin-backed lending platform that promises to redefine safety, security, compliance, and transparency in the Centralized Finance (CeFi) lending domain.

Founded by the team responsible for building Coinberry, one of Canada's leading licensed crypto exchanges, the APX Lending team carries forward a legacy of over a decade of expertise in establishing and growing compliant cryptocurrency businesses.

APX Lending is registered with FINTRAC in Canada and FinCEN in the USA, underlining its dedication to compliance and the protection of its clientele.

APX Lending is proud to offer to its borrowers not only competitive pricing but a new first in CeFI lending - complete visibility of loan collateral on the blockchain throughout the tenure of their loans. Furthermore, borrower collateral is never re-invested or loaned out, emphasizing APX's unwavering focus on safety and security.

Notable Quotes for Media Reference:

"We've witnessed the challenges and pitfalls that can plague the crypto lending industry. With APX Lending, we're determined to set a new standard, prioritizing the safety and security of our users above all else." - Andrei Poliakov , CEO of APX Lending "In an industry where trust is paramount, we aim to set the benchmark by ensuring our users' collateral remains untouched in [cold] storage, visible and secure" – Taha Jalil, CTO "Drawing from our legacy with Coinberry, we're determined to bring a new era of integrity and reliability to global CeFi lending with APX Lending." – Andrei Poliakov , CEO

APX Lending introduces two verticals to cater to a diverse clientele:

A direct-to-consumer Bitcoin -backed lending platform, which can be accessed at www.apxlending.com . A B2B Bitcoin -backed lending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), tailor-made for banks looking to integrate this cutting-edge facility and expand their lending offering.

With an unparalleled emphasis on safety, security, compliance, and transparency APX Lending is poised to reshape the contours of the CeFi lending landscape.

About APX Lending

APX Lending, is a Toronto based lending platform that seeks to revolutionize Bitcoin-backed lending with an unwavering focused on safety, security, compliance, and transparency. For more information, visit www.apxlending.com .

SOURCE APX Lending

For further information: Media Contact, Andrei Poliakov, CEO, [email protected]