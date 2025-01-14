APS JOINS THE ACR GROUP

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - APS Aerospace Corp. is pleased to announce that it has joined the ACR Group which is comprised of several companies, focused on Aviation, Government, Defense, Marine and Outdoor markets. The acquisition of APS by the ACR Group marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in APS's rich history. ACR brings increased opportunity for development and growth, benefitting our diverse and strong customer base. APS's mission to advance aviation safety and efficiency though innovative technology aligns perfectly with ACR's mission to save lives through its many safety-oriented products.

Based in Ottawa APS develops state of the art flight data analytics software and service offerings, primarily for airline safety programs, investigation authorities and maintenance activities related to the annual certification of Digital Flight and Voice Data Recorders

APS has decades long history in the flight data analysis community which includes innovation in data recovery from severely crash-damaged flight recorders at the memory board-chip level-bit level.

An important factor in deciding to join the ACR Group was ACR's demonstrated philosophy to retain the leadership, staff and scope of companies they acquire. APS remains unchanged with the same leadership team and staff. We look forward to strong growth given the track record of business development and synergies in flight data related products and services that ACR brings to the table.

"Safety and efficiency are critical for commercial and governmental aviation. ACR Group is dedicated to innovation that saves lives. APS brings industry leading innovation and answers that solve these challenges for each of our core market segments," said David Knowles, President and CEO, ACR Group. "We are excited for the capabilities this acquisition will bring to the ACR Group and its customers."

