Apryse Spring Release Elevates Document SDK Innovation, Advancing the Full Document Lifecycle for Developers

New capabilities for spreadsheets, translations, and intelligent data extraction reflect Apryse's ongoing commitment to unifying the document lifecycle — and redefining what developers can expect from an SDK.

DENVER, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Apryse, the document processing technology provider behind 20,000+ solutions used by 85% of the Fortune 100, today announced its Spring Release, bringing powerful new enhancements to its platform and reinforcing its position as the most complete, scalable, and developer-trusted document technology suite on the market.

Apryse has made significant strides in enhancing web accessibility for core document formats—PDF, DOCX, and XLSX—and this release marks another key step on that journey. With this release, Apryse introduces spreadsheet viewing in WebViewer, continuing our commitment to accessible, in-app document workflows. When editing becomes available in July, Apryse will be the only JavaScript SDK provider offering accessible viewing and editing for PDFs, DOCX, and spreadsheets in a single, unified interface—setting a new standard for inclusive document interaction.

Across the platform, new features are designed to streamline high-volume, high-value workflows. In the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) space, Apryse introduces automated key-value pair extraction, enabling fast, accurate data retrieval from semi-structured documents like receipts and IDs—dramatically reducing manual entry. Apryse also expands its multilingual support with XLIFF Reflow, preserving layout and structure during translation to simplify global collaboration.

But what truly sets Apryse apart is more than any one feature—it's how every component is engineered to work better, together.

Apryse is Made Better by design. Unlike fragmented toolkits or wrapper-based SDKs, Apryse builds and maintains the core of its technology stack in-house, giving customers the performance, control, and security they need—without compromise. With a proprietary rendering engine, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certification, and a proven ability to scale across platforms and environments, Apryse is built for developers and trusted by enterprises.

"This release reflects our commitment to delivering developer-first innovation at every stage of the document lifecycle," said Andrew Varley, Chief Product Officer at Apryse. "From enabling accessible spreadsheet workflows to accelerating intelligent data extraction, we're continuing to solve real-world challenges at scale—while offering the flexibility and performance developers need to build confidently on our SDK."

Through strategic acquisitions and decades of in-house innovation, Apryse continues to unify the best technologies under one platform—supporting the entire document lifecycle from generation to redaction, collaboration to compliance.

With every release, Apryse raises the bar for what's possible in document technology—equipping teams with the tools they need to build, scale, and innovate with confidence.

About Apryse

Apryse, previously known as PDFTron, is a global leader in document processing technology that makes work better and life simpler. Apryse gives developers, enterprise customers, and small businesses the tools to reach their document goals faster and more easily. Apryse technology works with all major platforms and a wide variety of unique file types. For more information, visit Apryse.com.

SOURCE Apryse

Hannah Eure, Kickstand Communications, 336 -430-7681, [email protected]