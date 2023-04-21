Don't miss out on April 22nd : eartdhay.ca/picture-a-better-planet

SOMMERLAND, BC, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Earth Day Canada is inviting Canadians across the country to take action for a #BetterPlanet on April 22nd ! This day of celebration, under the theme "Picture a better planet", is an invitation to take action and support environmental organizations that work year-round for a better planet.

"On April 22nd, Earth Day is celebrated throughout Canada, from coast to coast. Citizens and municipalities are taking action across the country and are developing original initiatives to address environmental issues. Whether by participating in an activity in your community or by making a donation to an environmental organization, everyone can show their commitment to a better planet." says Valérie Mallamo, Executive Director of Earth Day Canada.



Canadian municipalities are mobilizing

Local governments are key players in the fight against climate change. In 2023, more than 140 municipalities are joining the movement launched by Earth Day Canada. For this national campaign, in addition to being proactive throughout the year to create a healthier environment for their citizens, each participating municipality is organizing an activity on April 22nd.

Moreover, the Municipal Tree-Planting Relay continues for its 4th edition this year. Throughout the country, participating cities pledge to plant at least 50 trees in honor of Earth Day. This year, the District of Summerland (BC) is launching the celebrations with a ceremonial tree planting at Memorial Park.

"Initiatives are being deployed in cities across the country! Local communities are the driving force behind the ecological transition and we are delighted to see the commitment of a significant number of cities on this Earth Day!" says Thomas Mulcair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Earth Day Canada.

A full range of activities to picture a better planet

Earth Day is an opportunity to celebrate the planet through collective and individual action. Canadians are invited to join the campaign at eartdhay.ca/picture-a-better-planet . Everyone can find the action that suits them, whether by joining an activity in their neighborhood or making a donation to an organization that works for the planet. Created in collaboration with the creative agency Sid Lee , the campaign highlights 7 areas of environmental action to encourage as many people as possible to take action and support environmental organizations working for a better planet. On the website, Canadians are invited to choose from over a 100 environmental organizations which they can offer their support to. The hashtag #BetterPlanet will give visibility to those who are taking action for the planet on April 22nd.

Activities near you, wherever you are

Creativity is in the air on April 22nd. Several activities are on the program in person and virtually, organized by citizen groups, organizations, and municipalities. Whether to participate in an activity or make a donation to an organization that works year-round for a better planet, everyone can find the action that suits them at earthday.ca/picture-a-better-planet .

This year, the Earth Day celebrations' official kick-off is taking place in Summerland (BC). Here is a snapshot of the activities presented by Earth Day Canada in Summerland on April 22nd :

Time: 9AM-2PM (PDT) Location: George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre (green space)

Description: At 9:30AM a ceremonial tree planting will take place at Memorial Park to honor the Districts role as Spokesperson for the 2023 Mobilizing Municipalities Campaign by Earth Day Canada. The Mayor and an Earth Day Canada representative will be present.

At 1PM a presentation on Climate Change will be hosted by First Things First Okanagan (FTFO) inside the Art Gallery on the 2nd floor.

In addition, an EV show and shine, and e-bike and electric lawn equipment demonstration will be taking place at the Memorial Park EV chargers, put on by FTFO.

Pictures of Earth Day celebrations : bit.ly/43Ll3va

About Earth Day Canada

Earth Day Canada is an environmental organization that helps individuals, municipalities and organizations reduce their impact on the environment by taking concrete action on Earth Day and every day. In addition to a large-scale awareness campaign on April 22nd, Earth Day Canada continues to roll out environmental programs and projects with proven positive impacts in areas such as waste management, food waste and sustainable mobility.

SOURCE Earth Day Canada

For further information: Léo Cressatti, Earth Day Canada, (514) 728-0116 #232, [email protected]