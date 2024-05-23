Canadian findings showed that 52 percent (45/87) of study participants with Crohn's disease and 43 percent (33/76) of study participants with ulcerative colitis suffered from suboptimally controlled disease. 1

People living with suboptimally controlled IBD showed higher daily disease burden, lower quality of life and lower work productivity compared to people who had achieved complete disease control. 1

Patients and clinicians underestimated the extent of suboptimally controlled disease, indicating greater need for education on appropriate treatment targets and recognition of quality-of-life indicators.1

MONTREAL, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - A new Canadian study of people living with IBD found that approximately half of study participants suffered from suboptimally controlled disease, which can be connected to lower quality of life.1 The study, published in the scientific journal Digestive Diseases and Sciences, found that 52 percent (45/87)* of people living with Crohn's disease had suboptimally controlled disease, while 43 percent (33/76)* of people living with ulcerative colitis had sub-optimally controlled disease.1

The IBD PODCAST study ( P roportion O f inadequate D isease C ontrol A nd S trategy of T reatment in IBD), which was initiated and supported by AbbVie, assessed in a real clinical practice whether patients with IBD were achieving disease control as measured by the STRIDE-II guideline recommendations**, and the impact on their quality of life.2 The Canadian PODCAST study was part of a broader analysis that included over 2,000 patients across 10 countries.2

Study findings showed that approximately half of patients with IBD had suboptimally controlled disease, mainly with respect to longer-term treatment goals of achieving a good quality of life.1

People with suboptimally controlled disease had numerically higher work productivity loss and activity impairment scores.1

The Canadian findings also highlighted an important discordance between physician and patient perceptions of disease control, and disease control based on STRIDE-II recommendations. Both patients and physicians tended to under report patients' suboptimally controlled disease. Between 80 to 85 per cent of patients with objectively measured suboptimally controlled disease had either a patient or physician report that the patient's disease was optimally controlled.1

"The IBD PODCAST study shows that there is a disconnect between patients and physicians thinking the patient is doing well, and whether the patient's disease is truly under control based on objective measures. The reality is that about half of people are not doing as well as they could be doing.

Ensuring physicians are aware of these findings and implementing STRIDE-II recommendations should make a huge difference in the IBD community," explains Dr. Jesse Siffledeen, MD, FRCPC, Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, University of Alberta, and lead author of the IBD-PODCAST Canada Trial publication.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) describes a group of conditions—the two main forms being Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis—that cause inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract and disrupt the body's ability to digest food, absorb nutrition and eliminate waste in a healthy way.[3] Canada has one of the highest rates of IBD in the world, with more than 300,000 Canadians currently living with the disease.[4] People living with IBD can experience severe abdominal pain, fatigue, diarrhea and frequent bowel urgency.3

"Through regular surveys of the Canadian IBD community, we know that Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis can have a negative impact on people's quality of life," says Kate Lee, Vice President, Research and Patient Program, Crohn's and Colitis Canada. "We believe it is important that patients are able to advocate for themselves and have an open, honest dialogue with their health care team, to work together to better assess the disease impact and align on appropriate long-term goals."

"For more than two decades, AbbVie has worked hand-in-hand with the IBD research community to advance patient-centered clinical practice, and the IBD PODCAST study is one example of our commitment in gastroenterology," says Rami Fayed, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "We are proud of our legacy supporting important research initiatives like this one, as they help to elevate the standard of care and ultimately make a remarkable impact on people's lives."

* Confidence interval: 45/87 (51.7%; 95% CI: 40.8%, 62.6%) of study participants with CD and 33/76 (43.3%; 95% CI: 32.1%, 55.3%) of study participants with UC had sub-optimally controlled disease based on the STRIDE-II recommendations.1

** The STRIDE-II recommendations ( S electing T herapeutic Ta R gets in I nflammatory Bowel D iseas E II) were published in 2021 by the International Organization for the Study of IBD, to assist clinicians with helping their patients attain short- and longer-term treatment goals.[5] Short-term goals include reducing or eliminating symptoms, while longer-term goals include absence of inflammation or lesions in the colon (mucosal healing), a normal quality of life, and absence of disability.4

About the IBD PODCAST study1,2

IBD PODCAST ( P roportion O f inadequate D isease C ontrol A nd S trategy of T reatment in IBD), initiated and supported by AbbVie, is the first study to evaluate the implementation of the STRIDE-II recommendations in daily clinical practice. It is a non-interventional, multicentre, observational study which included both cross-sectional and retrospective assessments. The study evaluated 2,185 patients (1,108 with Crohn's disease and 1,077 with ulcerative colitis) from ten different countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

In Canada, participants included 163 patients enrolled from 10 sites across the country. Canadian results were consistent with results seen across all participating countries in the international study.

The primary endpoints were the proportion of patients with red flags indicative of suboptimal disease control based on the STRIDE-II recommendations, and differences in the Short Inflammatory Bowel Disease Questionnaire (SIBDQ) scores between patients with suboptimal and optimal disease control.

For more information on the IBD-PODCAST Canada study including study limitations, please find the manuscript here.

About AbbVie in Gastroenterology

AbbVie has focused on improving care in gastroenterology for more than 10 years. With a robust clinical trial program in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), we are committed to cutting-edge research to drive new discoveries and developments in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. By

innovating, learning and adapting, AbbVie aspires to eliminate the burden of IBD and make a positive long-term impact in the lives of people with IBD.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow AbbVie Canada on X (Twitter), on Instagram, or find us on LinkedIn.

