Court File Numbers: 450-06-000001-192 and 460-06-000002-165

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - On September 2, 2021, the Superior Court approved the Settlement Agreement for class actions brought against the Congregation The Brothers of the Sacred Heart for the benefit of the following individuals:

"All individuals who have been sexually assaulted in Quebec prior to July 9, 2021 by a religious member of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart in any training establishment, school, college, leisure establishment, activity center, camp, residence, parish, place of worship, or any other place in Quebec" and "All individuals who have been sexually assaulted by a religious member of the religious congregation of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart while they were students, boarders or candidates for admission to Mont Sacré-Coeur de Granby (including the Collège Mont-Sacré-Cœur, the boarding schools and the juniorate) between 1932 and 2008"

Summary of the terms of the Settlement Agreement

In order to benefit from the Settlement Agreement, members must submit a claim no later than July 30, 2022, by filing the Claim Form provided in Annex 2.

An aggregate amount of $60 million will be paid to settle the class actions and member claims.

Retired judges will act as arbitrators and decide on members' claims and their category of compensation. Defendants and their attorneys will have no right to challenge, review or intervene in the claims process.

The amount of compensation for each category can only be known after all claims have been decided by the arbitrators. Only then will the arbitrators know the number of members in each category and will be able to distribute the settlement amount in accordance with the claims process set out in Annex 1.

You can view the Settlement Agreement and its Schedules by visiting the website www.kklex.com

Please contact Class Counsel below:

Me Robert Kugler, [email protected] /Me Pierre Boivin, [email protected]

Me Olivera Pajani, [email protected] /Me Jérémie Longpré, [email protected] /Me Mélissa Des Groseilliers [email protected]

Kugler Kandestin LLP

1 Place Ville Marie, suite 1170

Montréal (Québec) H3B 2A7

Telephone : 514-878-2861 ext. 129 /Fax : 514-875-8424

THIS NOTICE HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE HONORABLE CHRISTIAN IMMER, J.S.C.

