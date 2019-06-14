Approval of Bill C-69 will limit Canadian prosperity

CALGARY, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC), is disheartened with the federal government's rejection of the proposed Senate amendments to Bill C-69.

EPAC is proud to have collaborated with political parties, organizations and Indigenous groups to collectively improve the bill to ensure a healthy future for the environment and economic prosperity for all Canadians. The federal government's decision to reject bipartisan proposals from the Senate will further damage our country's competitive advantage and responsible natural resource development.

"EPAC acknowledges the constructive work of all Senators to seek input from diverse groups of Canadians from Quebec, to the Maritimes, to British Columbia and the Territories," said Tristan Goodman, President of EPAC. "Their recommendations met the government's objectives while ensuring the need for investment to flow into all sectors of the Canadian economy."

Canada is missing opportunities to show the world how to undertake sustainable natural resource development and demonstrate leadership on climate change through LNG development. Without further amendments, Canadians will be forced to continue to import oil from countries with environmental protection and social standards that are inferior to Canada's responsible development practices.

"EPAC supports a healthy environment and affluent economy coast-to-coast-to-coast. We understand Canadians' demand high standards for the development of oil and clean natural gas that they use every day" said Goodman. "We are part of the solution."

Amended C-69 could have resulted in a stronger economy and protection of the environment. It is important to note that Canada has an integrated economy and what happens in one part of our country directly impacts another. Canadian workers in healthcare, education, retail, banking and manufacturing will feel the negative impacts of the federal government's decision.

EPAC supports the hundreds of Indigenous elders and Chiefs that have stated partnerships with those developing natural resources can significantly contribute to ending Indigenous poverty.

The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC), was founded in 1986 as the Small Explorers and Producers Association of Canada. Today, EPAC is the voice of Canada's energy producers and advocates on behalf of its entrepreneurial members for sound government policy that promotes a thriving energy sector while ensuring responsible development. The association represents over 170 member oil and gas companies ranging from start-ups to juniors and large producers operating in Canada. EPAC's focus is on non-oil sands and gas development. These companies are the engine of the industry as members invest billions of dollars each year developing new energy reserves while providing the North American market with a secure, reliable energy source. EPAC members produce 35% of Canada's natural gas and 30% of Canada's conventional oil. EPAC members manage over $150 billion in assets.

