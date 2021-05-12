"The Council and its work will go a long way towards continuing to foster a sustainable culture at the AIC that recognizes and values all backgrounds, perspectives and experiences," Wicherek said.

Former AIC National President, David Shum (AACI, P.App Fellow), has been appointed as the Council's Chair. The council will make recommendations to the AIC Board of Directors.

The Council is comprised of six volunteers, appointed from among AIC members, who expressed interest in participating and successfully navigating the selection process. The Council's membership includes persons from across the country, with the right mix of passion and expertise to guide the AIC in achieving its ED&I objectives. The six volunteer Members appointed to the Council, include:

Andy.Pham (AACI, P.App)

Ashita Chandra (Candidate Member)

(Candidate Member) Christina Bhalla (Candidate Member)

(Candidate Member) David Shum (AACI, P.App Fellow)

(AACI, P.App Fellow) Lisa Campbell (ARA, AACI, P.App)

(ARA, AACI, P.App) Peter Thompson (MIMA, AACI, P.App)

More information on the Council members is available here.

The volunteers appointed to the Council will begin the important work of helping ensure that the AIC's governance structure and processes are as inclusive as the membership and public it serves. They will assist the AIC Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities and assessing progress towards achieving the AIC's ED&I objectives, to ensure continued alignment.

"The ultimate goal for the Council, as I see it, is to formulate measurable, actionable initiatives and recommendations that help to promote equity and diversity within the profession. We want and need to engage in more than just stock-taking and discussion," said Council Chair, David Shum.

"I am very proud of the launch of this extremely timely and relevant Council. Our organization is dedicated to providing an atmosphere free of barriers in order to promote equity and diversity. In doing so, we foster an environment that respects people's dignity, ideas and beliefs, thereby ensuring equity and diversity throughout the organization as well as the profession at large." , said Wicherek.

Among the Council's first activities will be to create avenues for members of the AIC and the public at large to have meaningful engagement with the leadership to provide feedback and promote inclusivity.

The Diversity Council will also undertake the following initiatives:

Addressing definitions of racial bias and discrimination within the AIC's governing documents, including its Code of Conduct and CUSPAP





Explore learning opportunities in which Members may participate and engage to deepen and develop a personal understanding of bias, diversity, inclusion and equity.





Developing recommendations for the development or modification of policies and practices that impact diversity, respect, inclusivity and equality efforts.

Feedback and comments can at any time be sent to the Council at the following address: [email protected]

About the Appraisal Institute of Canada

The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is a leading real property valuation association with over 5,400 members across Canada. Established in 1938, the AIC works collaboratively with its 10 provincial affiliated associations to grant the distinguished Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI™) and Canadian Residential Appraiser (CRA™) designations. AIC Designated Members are highly qualified, respected professionals who undertake comprehensive curriculum, experience and examination requirements. Our members provide unbiased appraisal, appraisal review, consulting, reserve fund study and machinery and equipment valuation. For more information, go to AICanada.ca or AppraisersKnow.ca

SOURCE Appraisal Institute of Canada

For further information: Andre Hannoush, Director, Public Affairs, Appraisal Institute of Canada, Mobile: 613.979.7367, [email protected]

Related Links

www.aicanada.ca

