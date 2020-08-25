Appointment of Kim Levesque as president of SPI Health and Safety Français
Aug 25, 2020, 09:07 ET
BLAINVILLE, QC, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SPI is proud to announce the appointment of Kim Levesque as the new president of SPI Health and Safety. With twenty years of experience, including sixteen at SPI, Ms. Levesque led the organization as Chief Operating Officer for the last eighteen months.
The natural evolution will be facilitated through the guidance and support of the Chief Executing Officer, Martin Tremblay, who will remain active and involved in the corporate vision.
"Kim has a unique blend of leadership, business development and operational excellence. She is focused, passionate, accountable, but mostly, has unconditional love for our great team and company," mentions Martin Tremblay.
The main focus of Ms. Levesque will be to create, communicate, and implement the organization's mission and strategic plan while making people her priority.
This is a great day for SPI Health and Safety where a member of the Management Team is taking up a new challenge. Join SPI in congratulating Kim Levesque for achieving this major milestone.
About SPI Health and Safety
Founded in 1972, SPI Health and Safety is a Canadian leader in occupational health and safety products and services. SPI Health and Safety helps meet OHS challenges by proposing comprehensive and specialized solutions encompassing equipment, technical services, fire protection services, consulting services and training.
SOURCE SPI Health and Safety
