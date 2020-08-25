"Kim has a unique blend of leadership, business development and operational excellence. She is focused, passionate, accountable, but mostly, has unconditional love for our great team and company," mentions Martin Tremblay.

The main focus of Ms. Levesque will be to create, communicate, and implement the organization's mission and strategic plan while making people her priority.

This is a great day for SPI Health and Safety where a member of the Management Team is taking up a new challenge. Join SPI in congratulating Kim Levesque for achieving this major milestone.

About SPI Health and Safety

Founded in 1972, SPI Health and Safety is a Canadian leader in occupational health and safety products and services. SPI Health and Safety helps meet OHS challenges by proposing comprehensive and specialized solutions encompassing equipment, technical services, fire protection services, consulting services and training.

SOURCE SPI Health and Safety

For further information: Isabelle Delphine, Marketing Director, SPI Health and Safety Inc., 450-420-2012, extension 4244, [email protected]

Related Links

www.spi-s.com

