APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

PERTH, Australia, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed experienced and well-regarded Australian mining executive, Mrs Fiona Van Maanen, to the Board of Hot Chili as an Independent Non-Executive Director. The appointment is effective from the date of this announcement.

Mrs Van Maanen is a highly accomplished company director with over 30 years of progressive executive experience in corporate governance, financial management, and accounting in the mining industry. She has worked for companies who have had a diverse range of mineral projects spanning exploration, development and production environments.

Mrs Van Maanen is currently Non-Executive Director of Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX), Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX: WC8) and Pantoro Limited (ASX: PNR).

As part of her role with Hot Chili, Mrs Van Maanen will Chair the Company's Audit & Risk Committee.

Mrs Van Maanen will stand for election as a director of the Company at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Hot Chili.

Christian Easterday Managing Director & CEO – Hot Chili Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected] Carol Marinkovich Company Secretary – Hot Chili Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected] Graham Farrell Investor & Public Relations Email: [email protected]

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

