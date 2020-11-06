MONTRÉAL, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chair of the Board of Directors of the Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF), Daniel Lanteigne, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chantal Lamoureux, LL.B., CPHR, as the organization's President and CEO.

Lamoureux has more than 25 years of experience as a human resources manager in major private and public companies. Having completed a Bachelor of Law and graduate studies in educational technology, she was, until recently, the Director of Practice Quality at the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés Québec (CPHR Québec).

With the announcement of Jocelyne Houle-LeSarge's retirement, the IQPF selection committee began a rigorous process to find the best candidate to take over the responsibilities of the position. "Ms. Lamoureux's extensive experience, her vision of our strategic challenges, her expertise in innovation and training development, her talent as a communicator and her leadership skills make her the top choice for taking over the presidency of the IQPF after Jocelyne Houle-LeSarge steps down," declared Lanteigne. "Finding someone to take over from Jocelyne, after the twenty years she served at the helm of the IQPF, was no small task, in light of her extraordinary capacity as a leader and the enormous progress the IQPF has made under her guidance."

"It will be my pleasure to support Ms. Lamoureux in her duties over the coming months, to ensure a smooth transition," added Jocelyne Houle-LeSarge. "I have no doubt that she can skilfully take over the reins for the operations and initiatives in our 2019–2022 strategic plan. I offer her my wholehearted backing and my sincere congratulations."

About the IQPF

For over 30 years, the IQPF has been a cornerstone of financial planning in Québec. It has risen to prominence on the North American stage by implementing the highest standards. The IQPF has turned financial planners into experts who are sought after by all consumers who have an interest in preserving and increasing their wealth.

The IQPF's mission is to protect the personal finances of the public by training financial planners and establishing standards of professional practice. The IQPF has nearly 5,000 affiliates.

SOURCE Institut québécois de planification financière

For further information: Hélène Berger, Vice-President, Institut québécois de planification financière, 514-767-4040 or 1-800-640-4050, ext. 247 [email protected]; Liette Pitre, Communications Coordinator, Institut québécois de planification financière, 514-767-4040 or 1-800-640-4050, ext. 235, [email protected]

