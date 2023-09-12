SOREL-TRACY, QC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Michel Laurin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Lussier, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Copti as Senior Vice President, Business Services. Paul will start on September 25, 2023, and will succeed Sylvie Lambert, who will retire at the end of the year after more than 35 years in the insurance industry.

Paul Copti (CNW Group/Lussier)

"We are pleased to welcome Paul in his new role and as a new member of Lussier's senior management team. Paul has a collaborative and open management philosophy coupled with an innovative vision that will contribute to Lussier's reputation in business insurance and employee benefits," said Michel Laurin.

Paul has over 20 years of experience in commercial property insurance and risk management, most recently as Senior Vice President, Construction & Infrastructure at Marsh Canada. In that role, he contributed to more than 40 major infrastructure projects across Canada, covering transportation, energy, and environmental projects as the main advisor to clients. Before joining Marsh Canada, Paul worked for organizations such as GPL assurance Inc., XN Financial Services and AXA in property and casualty insurance risk management. He holds a bachelor's in engineering from Polytechnique Montréal and has published widely on topics ranging from business interruption and product contamination to risk management.

"I'm very pleased to join Lussier, a company that has embodied the values of integrity, respect and mutual aid for over a century. I look forward to working with this talented team that is known for its expertise, commitment and range of services for clients," said Paul Copti.

About Lussier

Lussier is a leader in insurance and employee benefits advice with 750 employees. Our comprehensive offering covers all our clients' needs, including home and auto insurance, personal insurance, business insurance (civil liability, construction insurance, commercial insurance), group insurance, human resources, health and safety, and group annuities. An independent firm that works with 70 insurers to find the best way to protect our clients' human and financial assets.

For further information: Source : Michel Laurin, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lussier; Media Relations : Isabelle Carrière, Marketing Director, Lussier, 514 773-6685, [email protected]