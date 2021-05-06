Appointment at Desjardins: F.A.C.E Applauds Mouvement Desjardins' Appointment of its First Black Chief Economist

MONTREAL, May 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (F.A.C.E.) applauds the appointment of Jimmy Jean as Vice-President, Chief Economist and Strategist at Mouvement Desjardins.

"We are very pleased that Mr. Jean's expertise, experience and skills have been duly recognized. The appointment of a member of the Black community to such a key position for the financial institution is a testament to the fact that the talents and skills of Canadians and Quebecers of all origins can contribute at the top of the hierarchy, where decisions are made. We hope that other major institutions will be inspired by this appointment and follow suit."

- Tiffany Callender, President and Director General of FACE

Recall that Jimmy Jean is the first person of diversity to be appointed to this position within Mouvement Desjardins. Until recently, Mr. Jean was the Senior Economist and Macroeconomic Strategist at the cooperative. He has 20 years of experience within major financial institutions, including close to ten years of service within Desjardins' economic research department.

About FACE

F.A.C.E., is a consortium of Black-led non-profit entrepreneurial support, namely The Africa Centre, The Black Business Initiative (BBI), The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA), The Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association (CDNBCA) and the 3737 Group. The organization was mandated by the Government of Canada to support the growth and development of Black-owned businesses through the administration of a Black Community Entrepreneurship Loan program.

